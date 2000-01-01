UX/UI Designer

City:Remote , Poland Type:Full-Time

🎯 About the position:

We're working on a brand-new product line for consumers, leveraging our custom hardware and Android operating system. As a UX/UI Designer, you'll play a vital role in creating user experiences that are truly exceptional and engaging. Get ready to see people embrace and enjoy the products you help design.

📋 Key Responsibilities:

Designing UX/UI for the new and existing products

Close cooperation with the design team, dev teams and business analysts

Work on creating style guides for new products

😎 Requirements:

At least 3-years of professional experience in designing user experience and drawing user interfaces for digital products

Ability to provide materials ready for further use by dev teams

Ability to combine the world of design, business, user needs and technical limitation

Willingness to learn new technologies and try new things

Working proficiency in English

Well-developed sense of aesthetic

Knowledge of the state-of-the-art design patterns and trends in the area of mobile applications

Fluent knowledge of tools: Figma, Miro, Jira, Confluence

Ability to build relationships in a team and open communication

Usability testing - nice to have

🙌 Cool working environment:

Flexible working hours

Remote work

Freedom and transparency

Short decision-making process

26 days paid vacations and all public holidays (also on B2B contract)

Quality before deadlines approach

Tasks tailored to the level of experience and interests

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

Budget: 10-16k PLN net / B2B

8,5-13k PLN gross/UOP

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and chairman. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.