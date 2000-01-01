UX Writer

City:Remote (Warsaw) , Poland Type:Part-Time

Mudita Product team is looking for a part-time writer to help develop the user language, tone and narrative for one (and more) of our amazing digital products. We're looking for a native English speaker, someone resourceful and flexible, with good self-organizational skills that could jump in whenever we need UX-writing support.

This person will need to be comfortable writing content for the User Interfaces designed by the in-house designers, to contribute and clearly communicate with the Product Team.

📋 Key Responsibilities:

Plan and write the microcopy in apps

Create microcopy intuitive to the user

Develop user language

Cooperation with in-house designers & Product Team

😎 Requirements:

Native English speaker

2+ years professional UX writing experience

Excellent writing and editing skills

A phenomenal communicator. You love to collaborate with lots of different functions.

A holistic user experience problem solver that considers every facet of the user journey.

Experience writing content for web/mobile products

Proven ability to collaborate successfully with cross-­functional partners

Portfolio of writing samples

🙌 Cool working environment:

Remote work

Flexible working hours

Freedom and transparency

Flat structure

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.