It’s Happening! Mudita Kompakt Has Started Shipping!

Your Minimalist Phone Is On The Way

It’s happening! The day has arrived!

After months of anticipation, we’re thrilled to share the news: This morning, the very first boxes of the Global Optimized version of were carefully packed up and sent out into the world.

The very first shipments are heading out to our Kickstarter Backers, whose early support helped make Kompakt a reality. If you’re one of them, keep an eye on your inbox because you should be receiving your tracking number shortly.

Mudita Kompakt is minimalist phone perfect for digital detox.

Next in line will be our Indiegogo supporters, followed by everyone who pre-ordered through our online store. We’re doing everything we can to ensure a smooth, efficient rollout as we work through each wave of shipments.

This is a truly exciting moment, not just for us as a team, but for every one of you who believed in our vision of a phone that does less, so you can experience more.

From Vision to Reality

Mudita Kompakt was never just another smartphone. It was born from a desire to help people reclaim their time, reduce digital noise, and reconnect with what really matters.

With its E Ink display, minimalist MuditaOS, Offline+ Mode, and privacy-first features, Kompakt offers a fresh alternative to the hyper-connected world of modern tech. It's a phone designed for intentional living. It’s built to be useful, not addictive.

Today, that vision officially becomes a reality for so many who have backed this project and ordered Mudita Kompakt.

A Heartfelt Thank You

To our and our Kickstarter & Indiegogo Backers. We couldn’t have done this without you.

Your early support made this project possible. Your feedback helped us refine it. And, most importantly, your patience as we brought it to life has meant the world to us.

We know the wait hasn’t always been easy, but we’ve remained committed to building a phone that’s truly aligned with our values, as well as YOURS. We are so proud that we were able to deliver this project on time, without delays. Seeing these packages leave the warehouse this morning was emotional.

It marked the end of one chapter, and the beginning of another.

What’s Next?

If you’re a Kickstarter Backer who requested the Global Optimized version , keep an eye on your inbox. You’ll receive a shipping confirmation and tracking details very soon (if you haven’t already). If you supported us via Indiegogo or placed a direct pre-order on Mudita.com , your shipment will follow shortly after. We’ll be shipping continuously over the coming days, and you’ll receive tracking details as soon as your device is on its way.

If you’re in North America & are waiting for the North American Optimized version of Mudita Kompakt, we’re still on track to begin shipping the North America Optimized version next month (in May). We’ll share the specific date ahead of time, and we’re closely monitoring developments around U.S. customs tariffs to ensure a smooth delivery process.

This Is Just the Beginning

Yes, today is a major milestone, but it’s only the start of what we hope will be a lasting relationship between you and your .

We designed this phone to support a more mindful lifestyle, one with fewer distractions, more presence, and greater intention. We can’t wait to hear how fits into your life, helps you slow down, and supports your well-being. Join our & show us what Mudita Kompakt looks like in your hands, in your routines, in your life.

Thank you for being on this journey with us.

Let us know when your Kompakt arrives, we’d love to see your first impressions!

Stay mindful & stay connected to what matters.