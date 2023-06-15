Mudita Surpassed Kickstarter Goal for Harmony 2 & Bell 2

MUDITA SURPASSES FUNDING GOAL FOR BELL 2 AND HARMONY 2 IN SUCCESSFUL KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN

Warsaw, Poland – Mudita, the Warsaw-based tech company celebrated a significant achievement on June 15th 2023, as it exceeded the funding goal for its latest innovative alarm clocks, Harmony 2 and Bell 2, in a successful Kickstarter campaign.

The Kickstarter campaign, which was launched with the aim of promoting the launch of these new, mindful devices, garnered the support of 240 backers, a testament to the growing consumer demand for sustainable and innovative technologies that prioritize well-being and minimalism.

"We are profoundly grateful for the incredible support we have received from our backers during this Kickstarter campaign," said Michał Kiciński, the Founder of Mudita. "Exceeding our funding goal not only validates the need for products like Harmony 2 and Bell 2, but it also motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of tech innovation to improve people's lives."

The new & improved Bell 2 and Harmony 2

Harmony 2 and Bell 2 are designed with the user's well-being in mind, providing the simplest and most peaceful way to start the day. Both alarm clocks exhibit Mudita's commitment to minimalistic, sustainable, and health-focused design, building on the success of their previous models.

Harmony 2 boasts a velvety black finish with thoughtful, modern features like an e-ink display, precision accuracy, and mindful features, which enable the user to establish healthy bedtime habits. It also features the option of adding your own custom sounds to the relaxation library.

Bell 2, on the other hand, focuses on the pure simplicity of a traditional alarm clock, with improved UX and clear icons, it’s simpler and more functional.

Having completed their Kickstarter campaign, Mudita is now transitioning into the shipping phase and is thrilled to start delivering the new devices to their 240 backers.

For those who missed the Kickstarter campaign, there is still a chance to experience these innovative alarm clocks. "We are excited to announce that both the Harmony 2 and Bell 2 will be available for purchase on our online store shortly," says Kiciński. "Stay tuned for updates, and we're looking forward to welcoming more people into the Mudita community!"

Mudita continues its mission to bring balance and quality into people's digital lives by creating products that bring peace, harmony, and respect for nature.

To learn more about Mudita and their innovative products, please visit their website at

About Mudita

Mudita is a dynamic, technology-oriented company based in Warsaw, Poland. The company's mission is to design and develop consumer electronics that prioritize physical and mental well-being, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for their users. At Mudita, an international team of research and development specialists, engineers, programmers, and marketing experts collaborate to create high-quality products that are innovative and sophisticated. Driven by a passion for creating products that balance technology with well-being, Mudita's team is committed to designing and delivering products that meet the highest standards of excellence.

