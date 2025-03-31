Simple steps to restore your sleep hygiene, reduce screen time, and finally sleep better at night.

If you're tossing and turning at night, glued to your screen until the early hours, you're not alone. Millions of us struggle with poor sleep quality, disrupted sleep schedules, and restless nights.

However, what if we told you the answer to how to sleep better isn't found in another sleep tracking app or a wearable device, but in stepping away from screens altogether? Yes, like a digital detox.

A digital detox, especially in the hours leading up to bedtime, could seriously be the game-changer your sleep routine needs. Whether you're struggling with sleep maintenance, sleep problems, or simply want to enhance sleep quality naturally, reducing digital stimulation can help you get back on track.

Since many of us are basically living, tethered to our smartphones and using them as our alarm clocks, let’s start with the basics as to WHY a digital detox might be just what you need to get a better, more restorative night’s sleep.

Why Screen Time Hurts Your Sleep

The light emitted from screens, especially blue light, disrupts the production of melatonin, a natural hormone that signals to your body it's time to wind down. It is called the sleep hormone for a reason and starting blue-light emitting screens before bed throws off your and leads to poor sleep efficiency.

Endless scrolling also keeps your brain in an alert, reactive state. You might be lying in bed physically, but mentally you’re still in email threads, newsfeeds, or comment sections. It’s no wonder feels so far out of reach.

Digital detox

To read more about how digital devices affect our sleep, check out our other, very interesting article on this subject:

The Benefits of a Digital Detox Before Bed

Committing to a regular digital wind-down can:

Support healthy sleep habits and a

Improve your ability to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer

Help regulate your natural sleep cycle

Reduce nighttime anxiety and overstimulation

Support and overall wellness

And the best part? It’s a natural sleep remedy! That means no medications or supplements required.

Your Digital Detox

Ready to reclaim your evenings and restore sound sleep? Here are simple but powerful strategies:

1. Set a Digital Curfew

Power down all devices at least one hour before your bedtime. To be honest, a 90-minute digital detox before bed is even better. This helps signal to your body and brain that it’s time to shift into sleep mode. It’s one of the most effective sleep hygiene techniques.

2. Replace Your Phone with a Mindful Alarm Clock

Ditch the smartphone on your nightstand. A minimalist alarm clock, like , or can help break the habit of late-night scrolling and create a healthier .

Mudita Harmony & Mudita Bell in Pebble Grey

3. Create a Screen-Free Bedroom

Make your bedroom a sanctuary for restful sleep. Keep laptops, tablets, TVs, and phones out of the room to support a better sleep environment and reinforce the connection between your bed and actual sleep.

4. Practice a Relaxing Pre-Sleep Ritual

Whether it’s journaling, reading a paper book, light stretching, or breathing exercises, develop a tech-free ritual that helps your body wind down. This helps improve sleep quality and eases the transition into deep, .

5. Ease Into It

Remember to s tart small: reduce screen time by 15 minutes each night until you’ve reclaimed a full hour of offline peace. The benefits to your sleep health will compound. If you try to make BIG changes, there is a risk that you'll become frustrated & fall back into bad habits.

What If You’re Struggling with Sleep Disorders or Special Circumstances?

Digital detox practices can still help, even if you’re dealing with:





Sleep problems during pregnancy

Parenting a newborn

Sleep apnea (alongside medical treatment)

Teen issues

Stress-related sleep disruption

The key is to combine with realistic tech boundaries.

Real Tools for Healthier Tech Habits

At , we believe that tech should help, not hinder, your well-being. Our products, like and , are designed to support healthy sleep routines and reduce dependency on screens.

Pair these with intentional habits, and you’ll be well on your way to better sleep quality and waking up refreshed.

Better Sleep Starts with Less Screen Time

It's no secret that getting adequate sleep is crucial for good health.

By prioritizing proper sleep hygiene and embracing a digital detox, you’re giving your body and mind the reset they need

Ready to sleep better, naturally?

Start tonight, with one less scroll, and one more deep breath.

