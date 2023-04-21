The art of conversation is not just about speaking, but also about listening mindfully and with curiosity, so that we can truly understand and connect with others.

My thoughts on the lost art of conversation

By: Ula Gajko

In this age of constant connection and rapid-fire communication, where the tapping of keys and the swiping of screens have replaced the gentle cadence of spoken words, it seems that the art of conversation has gone the way of the dodo.

It’s a lamentable state of affairs, as Mark Twain once wrote, "The difference between the right word and the almost right word is the difference between lightning and a lightning bug."

And, my dear readers, we are living in a world of lightning bugs. Or maybe emojis. These days, language is fluid.

The art of conversation, you see, is not merely the exchange of words between two or more individuals. No, it’s an intricate dance, a delicate ballet of wit and wisdom, where each participant must listen as much as they speak, and where the true goal is not to merely win an argument, but to gain a deeper understanding of one's fellow man.

Regrettably, such an act is seldom witnessed in contemporary times..

When I was growing up (I’m kinda old, I guess), conversation was a cherished pastime, a way to pass away the hours on a lazy summer afternoon, or to while away the time on a long journey by car or train. We didn’t have the distractions of today’s hyper-connected world, and so we were forced to rely on our wits and our words to entertain ourselves and each other.

But, alas, the world has changed, and the art of conversation has been all but lost.

One need not look too far to discern the cause of this lamentable phenomenon. It has grown increasingly arduous to engage in a meaningful dialogue with individuals who are ensconced in the realm of their digital devices or, worse yet, preoccupied with thoughts foreign to the present moment.

Our harried lives have begotten a situation in which we are so oblivious to the lack of engagement on the part of others, even if it is flagrant. And if perchance they do extricate themselves from the clutches of their ever-present screens, many are bereft of the capacity to attend to what has been spoken and respond in kind.

It’s a tragedy, really.

As Sean O'Casey observed, "Laughter is wine for the soul - laughter soft, or loud and deep, tinged through with seriousness - the hilarious declaration made by man that life is worth living."

And what better way to provoke laughter than through the clever repartee and sparkling wit of a well-crafted conversation?

Now, I don’t mean to imply that all hope is lost. There are still those who appreciate the value of a good conversation, those who understand that the true measure of a person is not in the number of characters they can type per minute, but in the depth and breadth of their thoughts and the eloquence with which they can express their ideas.

But how, you may ask, can we revive this lost art? Well, the answer is actually quite simple: we must practice. We must cast aside our electronic devices, if only for a moment, and engage with our fellow human beings face to face. We must learn to listen, to truly hear the words of others, and to respond with thoughtfulness and care.

We must also learn to embrace the power of silence, as the proverb suggests, "Speech is silver, but silence is golden." A well-timed pause can speak volumes, and sometimes the most profound insights can be found in the spaces between words.

And finally, we must learn to appreciate the beauty of language, to savor the taste of words on our tongues and to delight in the music of a well-turned phrase.

In the words of Samuel Taylor Coleridge, “Language is the armory of the human mind, and at once contains the trophies of its past and the weapons of its future conquests.”

So, my friends, let us take up the challenge and strive to restore the lost art of conversation to its rightful place in our lives. Let us cast aside our screens and our keyboards, and instead embrace the power of the spoken word. And let us remember that, in the immortal words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, "Conversation is an art in which a man has all mankind for his competitors, for it is that which all are practicing every day while they live."

The lost art of conversation is a treasure worth rediscovering. It is a skill that requires practice, patience, and a genuine interest in the thoughts and feelings of others.

By embracing the power of language, the beauty of silence, and the joy of laughter, we can breathe new life into this ancient art and, in doing so, enrich our own lives and the lives of those around us.

I leave you with this final thought:

"Engaging in the lost art of conversation is like discovering a treasure trove of connection and understanding; for in the exchange of words, we not only share ideas, but we also reveal pieces of ourselves that make us human."

And what better way to live than by engaging in the lost art of conversation, and sharing our thoughts, our dreams, and our laughter with our fellow human beings?

