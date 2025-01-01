🎊 NEW YEAR DEAL! Grab a 20% discount on alarm clocks with the code:

WAKEUP20

    Mudita Kompakt More offline. More life.

    A minimalist E Ink® phone for less screen time, and fewer distractions. Essential features with clear UI and a privacy focus.

    • Intentional Simplicity

      Kompakt is designed to strip away digital noise, helping you focus on what truly matters - your connection to the world around you.

    • Privacy and Security

      Your data is your own. Kompakt safeguards your digital well-being by ensuring that your information is never tracked, shared, or sold.

    • Mindful Technology

      Kompakt's intuitive design and essential features keep you connected on your terms, offering clarity without the clutter.

    Reclaim the time you spend online.

    More offline, 

    More productivity.

    Reclaim the time you spend online.

    More offline, 

    More relationships.

    Reclaim the time you spend online.

    More offline, 

    More control.

    Reclaim the time you spend online.

    More offline, 

    More freedom.

    Reclaim the time you spend online.

    More offline, 

    More peace.

    Discover Kompakt

    Explore the features of Mudita Kompakt that empower you to live your life to the fullest. New sneak peeks will be published biweekly. Join the waitlist and stay tuned.

    id

    Wireless charging

    id

    Audio Jack

    id

    Dual Active Sim

    id

    E-Ink Display

    id

    Ebook Reader

    id

    Clean & Custom OS

    id

    Kompakt Form

    id

    Control Panel Button

    id

    Offline+ Mode

    id

    Privacy-First, Always

    id

    Fingerprint Reader

    id

    LED Flashlight & Camera

    id

    Durable Hardware

    id

    Essential Apps

    id

    Hotspot and Tethering

    id

    Offline Maps

    Please note, final app designs may slightly vary from the visuals shown.

    Wireless charging

    Touch & Charge

    Say goodbye to tangled cables and embrace the simplicity of wireless charging. It’s as effortless as placing your Mudita Kompakt on a charging pad and letting it power up.

    Charging Without Fuss

    No need to fuss with plugs or use a flashlight to find the charging port. place Mudita Kompakt down to charge, continue your day, and pick it up when you’re ready to go.

    Flexible Charging

    Some prefer the convenience of wireless charging. Some – the reliability of USB-C. Mudita Kompakt offers both, because you should be free to choose what suits you best.

    Please note, final app designs may slightly vary from the visuals shown.

    Audio Jack

    The Return of the Jack

    Mudita Kompakt features the beloved 3.5 mm headphone jack, ensuring you have reliable access to your audio experiences - no adapters needed.

    Plug-and-Play

    No more worrying about battery life or pairing issues. Whether it’s music or calls, enjoy seamless audio by simply plugging in your favorite wired headphones. 

    Reliability and Convenience

    In a world going cordless, Mudita Kompakt offers you a choice. Opt for the reliability of a wired connection, or choose a wireless option if you prefer.

    Please note, final app designs may slightly vary from the visuals shown.

    Be among the First to Experience Kompakt.

    Sign up for our newsletter and discover a phone designed to bring more clarity and simplicity into your life. Get biweekly updates and stay informed about our upcoming launch.

    By clicking Sign Up you're confirming that you agree with our Terms and Conditions. Your personal data will be processed according to provisions of Privacy Policy at the same time you accept the Terms & Conditions of Newsletter.

    Mudita Kompakt’s Kickstarter campaign is your chance to secure Kompakt at unbelievable prices. Join the waiting list to be the first to know when the Kickstarter campaign goes live.

    Kickstarter backers get priority access, and the first ones get the sweetest deals!

    Technology supported by science

    • Are we too dependent on our smartphones?

      Screens are EVERYWHERE. They are in our homes, bedrooms, offices, vehicles, pockets and purses. We live in a digital era where the...

      READ MORE >

    • Mudita’s Simple Guide to Digital Minimalism

      We're sure that by now, you're all well aware of the importance of sleep. At Mudita, we've written extensively that it's vital to health...

      READ MORE >

    • E Ink and The Eyestrain Debate

      The reality of life in the 21st century is that we basically wake up and go to sleep with technology. We work with technology, play...

      READ MORE >

    Global Optimized

    This version features network certifications in Europe, the US, Australia, and New Zealand, including FCC and PTCRB, ensuring dependable connectivity when traveling to North America, Asia, and South America.

    North America Optimized

    Tailored for consistent and dependable connectivity in the US and Canada (FCC and PTCRB certified), where mobile networks have unique requirements compared to the rest of the globe. This version will still work in other parts of the world, though not as reliably as in North America.

    Designed for your daily balance

    • E ink display

    • Offline+ mode

    • Clean & Custom OS

    • Long Battery Life

    • Essential Tools

    • Built to last

    E Ink display

    The E Ink display offers a glare-free, paper-like experience, ideal for reading and navigating in any light. Designed for clarity and comfort, it helps you stay focused while consuming minimal power, while enjoying reduced eye-strain.

    Offline+ mode

    Goes beyond Airplane Mode, disabling GSM and microphones at the hardware level. It also cuts off the camera, Bluetooth, and WiFi through software, ensuring privacy, security, and peace of mind whenever you need to disconnect.

    Connectivity That Fits Your Needs

    Choosing the right version of Mudita Kompakt depends on how and where you plan to use it. The global mobile infrastructure varies significantly, especially between North America and the rest of the world. That’s why Mudita Kompakt is available in two versions: Global Optimized and North American Optimized.

    Take Control with Mudita Center

    For more control and functionality, Mudita Center is a desktop application available on Windows, macOS, and Linux. It lets you back up your data, and manage your contacts - all while keeping your information private and secure.


    • Backup and restore

    • Monitor device details

    • Manage contacts and files

    Mudita Kompakt can be updated directly from the phone (OTA), ensuring you always have the latest features and improvements.

    Detailed Specifications

    • Display: 4.3” E Ink, 800x480 resolution

    • Battery: 3300 mAh Li-Polymer, up to 6 days in standby mode

    • Processor: Quad-core MediaTek MT6761V/WBA

    • Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage (expandable via microSD)

    • Audio: ACC Speaker, 3.5mm headphone jack

    • Connectivity: 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.x, NFC

    • Location: GPS

    • Camera: 8MP with dual-color flash

    • Operating System: Custom Mudita OS K (De-Googled)

    • SIM Configuration: Includes eSIM, 1 nano-SIM, and a hybrid slot (second nano-SIM or microSD)

    • Durability: IP54 dust/splash resistance, reinforced metal frame

    • Sensors: Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Magnetometer

    Expert Opinion

    "Mudita Kompakt is a thoughtful solution for those seeking to reclaim their time and focus. Its minimalist design, privacy features, and essential tools make it a standout device for intentional living."

    – Jose Briones, Digital Minimalist, Advocate

    https://josebriones.org/

    Customer Reviews

    "Their latest wristwatch is called Element, and it is for individuals who appreciate mindful living, classic minimalist design, and Swiss Made quality. Its minimalist aesthetic transcends gender, making the Mudita Element a timeless and elegant accessory for everyone."

    BUY NOW

    PREV
    NEXT

    Embrace simplicity and experience more

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique.

    See Full FAQ

    Customers also loved

    • Mudita Bell 2

      Go to page

    • Mudita Element

      Go to page

    • Mudita Moment

      Go to page