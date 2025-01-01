Sign up for our newsletter and discover a phone designed to bring more clarity and simplicity into your life. Get biweekly updates and stay informed about our upcoming launch.
Mudita Kompakt More offline. More life.
A minimalist E Ink® phone for less screen time, and fewer distractions. Essential features with clear UI and a privacy focus.
Intentional Simplicity
Kompakt is designed to strip away digital noise, helping you focus on what truly matters - your connection to the world around you.
Privacy and Security
Your data is your own. Kompakt safeguards your digital well-being by ensuring that your information is never tracked, shared, or sold.
Mindful Technology
Kompakt's intuitive design and essential features keep you connected on your terms, offering clarity without the clutter.
Reclaim the time you spend online.
More offline,
More productivity.
Technology supported by science
Designed for your daily balance
E ink display
Offline+ mode
Clean & Custom OS
Long Battery Life
Essential Tools
Built to last
Connectivity That Fits Your Needs
Choosing the right version of Mudita Kompakt depends on how and where you plan to use it. The global mobile infrastructure varies significantly, especially between North America and the rest of the world. That’s why Mudita Kompakt is available in two versions: Global Optimized and North American Optimized.
Take Control with Mudita Center
For more control and functionality, Mudita Center is a desktop application available on Windows, macOS, and Linux. It lets you back up your data, and manage your contacts - all while keeping your information private and secure.
Backup and restore
Monitor device details
Manage contacts and files
Mudita Kompakt can be updated directly from the phone (OTA), ensuring you always have the latest features and improvements.
See Full FAQ
