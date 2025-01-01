Touch & Charge

Say goodbye to tangled cables and embrace the simplicity of wireless charging. It’s as effortless as placing your Mudita Kompakt on a charging pad and letting it power up.

Charging Without Fuss

No need to fuss with plugs or use a flashlight to find the charging port. place Mudita Kompakt down to charge, continue your day, and pick it up when you’re ready to go.

Flexible Charging

Some prefer the convenience of wireless charging. Some – the reliability of USB-C. Mudita Kompakt offers both, because you should be free to choose what suits you best.