    Find the Best Fit

    Mudita Kompakt comes in two versions - Global Optimized and North America Optimized - designed to provide the best connectivity in different parts of the world. Mobile network technologies and the frequency bands they use can vary significantly by region.

    The primary technical difference that impacts your connection is the specific set of 2G, 3G, and 4G LTE frequency bands each version supports.

    How to choose the right version:

    To ensure the most reliable connection with your mobile carrier:

    1. Identify Your Carrier's Bands: Check which specific 4G LTE bands your local mobile service provider uses. You can usually find this information on their website or by contacting their support. 

    2. Compare with Kompakt Specs: Match your carrier's bands against the detailed list below for each connectivity version.

    Use this table to compare the network bands and select the version optimized for your needs:

    Box icon
    Global Optimized
    Target regions
    EU, UK, AU, NZ, Rest of World (excl. NA)
    2G Bands
    GSM 850 / 900 / 1800
    3G Bands
    UMTS B1 / B5 / B8
    4G LTE - FDD
    B1 / B3 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B12 / B13 / B18 / B19 / B20 / B26
    4G LTE - TDD Bands
    B34 / B38 / B39 / B40 / B41
    Voice over LTE
    Yes
    WiFi Calling
    Yes
    Box
    North America Optimized
    Target regions
    United States, Canada
    2G Bands
    GSM 850 / 900 / 1900
    3G Bands
    UMTS B2 / B4 / B5 / B8
    4G LTE - FDD
    B2, B4, B5, B7, B8, B12, B13, B17, B18, B19, B25, B26, B66, B71
    4G LTE - TDD Bands
    B34, B38, B40, B41
    Voice over LTE
    Yes
    WiFi Calling
    Yes
    Which Version Should I Choose?

    • If you primarily use your phone in the US or Canada, choose the North America Optimized version for the most consistent and reliable connectivity on local networks. 

    • If you primarily use your phone outside of North America (e.g., in Europe, UK, Australia, New Zealand, etc.), choose the Global Optimized version.