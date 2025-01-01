Find the Best Fit
Mudita Kompakt comes in two versions - Global Optimized and North America Optimized - designed to provide the best connectivity in different parts of the world. Mobile network technologies and the frequency bands they use can vary significantly by region.
The primary technical difference that impacts your connection is the specific set of 2G, 3G, and 4G LTE frequency bands each version supports.
Use this table to compare the network bands and select the version optimized for your needs:
Global Optimized
Target regions
EU, UK, AU, NZ, Rest of World (excl. NA)
2G Bands
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800
3G Bands
UMTS B1 / B5 / B8
4G LTE - FDD
B1 / B3 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B12 / B13 / B18 / B19 / B20 / B26
4G LTE - TDD Bands
B34 / B38 / B39 / B40 / B41
Voice over LTE
Yes
WiFi Calling
Yes
North America Optimized
Target regions
United States, Canada
2G Bands
GSM 850 / 900 / 1900
3G Bands
UMTS B2 / B4 / B5 / B8
4G LTE - FDD
B2, B4, B5, B7, B8, B12, B13, B17, B18, B19, B25, B26, B66, B71
4G LTE - TDD Bands
B34, B38, B40, B41
Voice over LTE
Yes
WiFi Calling
Yes
Global Optimized
North America Optimized
Target regions
Target regionsEU, UK, AU, NZ, Rest of World (excl. NA)
Target regionsUnited States, Canada
2G Bands
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1900
3G Bands
3G BandsUMTS B1 / B5 / B8
3G BandsUMTS B2 / B4 / B5 / B8
4G LTE - FDD
4G LTE - FDDB1 / B3 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B12 / B13 / B18 / B19 / B20 / B26
4G LTE - FDDB2, B4, B5, B7, B8, B12, B13, B17, B18, B19, B25, B26, B66, B71
4G LTE - TDD Bands
4G LTE - TDD BandsB34 / B38 / B39 / B40 / B41
4G LTE - TDD BandsB34, B38, B40, B41
Voice over LTE
Voice over LTEYes
Voice over LTEYes
WiFi Calling
WiFi CallingYes
WiFi CallingYes