Content - refers to any and all Mudita and third-party editorial content, information, text, images, photos, videos, artwork, illustrations, graphic (art and electronic) images, audio, music, sounds, postings, messages, recommendations, comments, software, files, feedback, bug reports, or other protected materials and authored works of any kind that are utilized in the provision of the Services.

Intellectual Property Rights - means any and all intellectual property rights existing in any part of the world under applicable law, including without limitation patent law, copyright law, trade secret law, trademark law, unfair competition law, and any and all applications, renewals, extensions and restorations of such rights, now or hereafter in effect worldwide.

Terms and Conditions – the present Terms and Conditions available at: . Terms and Conditions also constitute the terms and conditions for the provision of electronic services, referred to in Article 8(1)(1) of the Polish Act on Electronic Provision of Services of 18 July 2002 (Journal of Laws of 2019, item 123);

Privacy Policy – terms and conditions defining the rules of processing personal data of the User by Mudita Center, available under the address:

The user's full use of the App and its functionalities requires access to the computer operating on macOS, Windows, or Linux.

In general, in matters related to the operation of The App, Users may contact Mudita by sending an email to the following e-mail address: .

The Terms and Conditions specify the rules of using the Mudita Center desktop application (hereinafter named as “The App”). To use the App it is required to accept all provisions of the Terms and Conditions. By starting to use any functionality of the App the User agrees to all its Terms and Conditions, thus undertaking to abide by them.

Mudita sp. z o.o has implemented the Terms and Conditions with its registered office in Warsaw (02-607), ul. Jana Czeczota 6, entered into the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register kept by the District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, 13th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, entry no. 0000467620, Tax Identification Number: 525252558282 and Statistical Identification Number: 14676767613, the share capital of PLN 21,100.00 (hereinafter referred to as Mudita).

Personal data of the User obtained by Mudita through The App shall be processed for the purposes and in accordance with the Privacy Policy.

In order to start using the service, users must first: download and install the app from our website ( )

Mudita reserves all rights in and to the Services and the Content not expressly granted to you under these Terms.

You understand that in agreeing to and complying with these Terms and our Privacy Policy, Mudita grants you a non-exclusive, revocable, non-transferable, non-sublicensable, and limited license to view and listen to the Content by You and install a copy of the Mudita App on a Device that you own or control.

You acknowledge and agree that the Services are made available to you for your own personal and non-commercial purposes only.

In acknowledgment of Mudita’s ownership of and Intellectual Property Rights in the Services and Content, you agree that you will not:

modify, translate, disassemble, decompile, or reproduce the Software in whole or in part (except for cases in which it is expressly permitted by the generally applicable laws or an open-source license covering the source code of the Software).

have rights to use the Software and/or Updates for purposes other than those specified in the License contained in the App.

Mudita will enforce its Intellectual Property Rights to the fullest extent of the law, including but not limited to bringing civil or criminal legal proceedings.

Mudita shall take every effort to ensure the continued operation of The App to the best of its ability. However, Mudita reserves the right to interrupt the operation of The App, in particular in connection with technical work on the Service, or possible breakdowns. You acknowledge this and you shall not file any claims against Mudita in this respect.

Mudita informs that, should the equipment or network used by the User fail to meet the requirements of the Terms and Conditions, as well as other problems or technical limitations arise from the use of such equipment or network, they may limit or prevent the User's access to The App or adversely affect the quality and continuity of providing services by means of The App.

Mudita shall not be responsible for improper operation of The App or provision of services contrary to the Terms of Conditions resulting from reasons beyond Mudita's control (e.g. force majeure or actions of third parties not acting on behalf of or on behalf of Mudita) and from the User's use of The App or services in a manner inconsistent with the Terms and Conditions.

Mudita reserves the right at any time to change, modify or discontinue the Services and Content, in whole or in part, with or without notice to you. You acknowledge this and you shall not file any claims against Mudita in this respect.

Any breach of these Terms may result in, among other things, immediate termination or suspension of your rights and license to access and use Mudita’s Services and Content, as well as the deactivation of your account, if applicable.