Rules of users' opinions moderation

Transparency

At Mudita, we are very concerned about transparency, which is why we go to great lengths to ensure that the reviews posted on our site are written by real users of our products. As of 2023, we have introduced the "Verified Purchase" designation so that our customers can be sure that the review they are reading is reliable.

How does the "Verified Purchase" designation work?

When a customer makes a purchase of a product in the Mudita online store and uses an established named account to do so, the "Verified Purchase" designation will automatically be added when that customer posts their review.

If a customer completed a purchase without registering an account on our website (using the so-called "Guest" profile), then their review will not receive the "Verified Purchase" designation. In this situation, we verify the review manually, linking it to the purchase, and only after confirming that the customer in question actually made the purchase will the review be posted as a "Verified Purchase."

How do we moderate reviews?

Reviews are published on the website regardless of the rating our product has received. We do not block negative reviews.

We do not publish reviews only in the following cases:

We have not been able to link the review to a verified purchase.

The opinion is not about the product, but, for example, about service, the appearance of the store, available payment methods, etc.

The opinion contains words considered to be offensive.

How do we display reviews on the Mudita.com store page?

Reviews are sorted by the date of posting, by default, with the most recent reviews listed first. It is possible to also sort reviews based on the rating given.