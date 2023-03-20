Clause 1 Definitions For the purposes of these Terms of Use, the following terms shall mean as follows:

Mudita Pioneer Club User – a person who is at least 16 years of age and who is a member of the Mudita Pioneer Club under the terms and conditions set forth herein.

Mudita - Mudita sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Warsaw (02-607) at ul. Jana Czeczota 6, entered into the Register of Entrepreneurs of the National Court Register kept by the District Court of Warsaw in Warsaw, 13th Economic Division of the National Court Register, under No KRS: 0000467620, Tax No: 5252558282, REGON No: 146767613, share capital of PLN 600,000.00, e-mail: support@mudita.com.

Mudita Pioneer Club User Newsletter - an email newsletter sent periodically by Mudita exclusively to Mudita Pioneer Club Users concerning Mudita and/or Mindful Technology. Mudita Pioneer Club - gratuitous services provided by Mudita to Mudita Pioneer Club Users whereby Mudita: (a) makes it possible to use the locked Forum section at www.forum.mudita.com/c/pioneer-club/, (b) makes it possible to use the Mudita Pioneer Club Badge (c) provides the Newsletter, (d) provides the Mudita Pioneer Club Newsletter, (e) makes it possible to participate in online meetings (live) with the Mudita team members organised periodically to exchange knowledge and opinions on the Mindful Technology, to share and discuss unique news about Mudita's product development and market plans and activities, (f) makes it possible to take advantage of special offers on Mudita products exclusively for Mudita Pioneer Club Users, the terms of which will be determined by Mudita and published on www.forum.mudita.com/c/pioneer-club/ and in the Mudita Pioneer Club Newsletter.

Terms of Use - these terms of use available at www.mudita.com/pioneer-club.

MPC Products - a list of products indicated by Mudita, the possession of which entitles you to become a member of the Mudita Pioneer Club.Any change/update to the list of MPC Products shall not affect your status as a member of the Mudita Pioneer Club.

Mudita Pioneer Club Badge - a Forum badge indicating that a particular Forum user is a member of the Mudita Pioneer Club. The authorised user decides whether to use this option.

Clause 2 Signing Up

In order to sign up as the Mudita Pioneer Club User, it is necessary to: purchase one of the MPC Products at store.mudita.com or have a product purchased through this store as a means of obtaining such status; sign up at www.forum.mudita.com or have an account at www.forum.mudita.com with the same email address used to purchase the MPC Product at www.store.mudita.com; subscribe to the Newsletter which can be subscribed to at www.mudita.com, to the same email address with which the MPC Product was purchased at www.store.mudita.com.

In order to participate in online meetings, not later than before the first meeting, it shall be necessary to accept the online meeting terms and conditions.

As regards the use of special offers on the Mudita products intended exclusively for the Mudita Pioneer Club Users, it shall be necessary, each time they are purchased, to accept the Mudita online store terms of sale available at https://mudita.com/pl/legal/terms-of-sale/.

Mudita reserves the right to verify whether the person who signs up complies with the terms of use set forth in section 1 above in order to determine whether they are true, in particular by means of an online video meeting and by providing additional explanations upon Mudita's request.

If the verification is unsuccessful or if there is a refusal/non-participation in the verification, Mudita shall have the right to refuse the signing up. If the aforesaid data are deemed untrue or out of date after signing up, Mudita shall have the right to terminate the Agreement without notice.

For the online verification meeting, Mudita shall propose at least three (3) dates in the email correspondence by Mudita, each of which will be for a different day of the week and a different time of day, and at least one of these dates will be on a public holiday.

One Mudita Pioneer Club User who owns multiple products from the MPC Products list may sign up for the Mudita Pioneer Club only once and with one email address.

Once the terms and conditions for joining the Mudita Pioneer Club as set forth in section 1 have been met, the Mudita Pioneer Club User shall receive within 24 hours the confirmation of joining the Mudita Pioneer Club sent to the email address provided by the User when purchasing the MPC Product and subscribing to the Newsletter.In order to secure the User's access to the services, the User shall log in to the locked Forum section at www.forum.mudita.com/c/pioneer-club/ with the password established by the User when signing up for www.forum.mudita.com.