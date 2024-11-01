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    Minimalism On My Terms

    What would your day look like with a phone that doesn't compete for your attention?

    Share your answer as text, a photo or a video for a chance to win one of our minimalist devices for everyday life: Mudita Kompakt or Mudita Bell 2.

    ENTER THE CONTEST
    A Mudita Bell 2 alarm clock and a Mudita Kompakt phone on a green bouclé sofa

    Winners take them all

    Mudita Kompakt with the clock on its E Ink display

    5 grand prizes: Mudita Kompakt

    A minimalist phone with a paper-like E Ink® display and a custom operating system which lets you personalize your digital experience without sacrificing its simplicity.

    A white Mudita Bell 2 alarm clock

    8 runner-up prizes: Mudita Bell 2

    A simpler, phone-free bedroom starts with an alarm clock. Bell 2 offers 9 serene wake-up melodies, gradual alarm, and warm light, for a gentle start to any day. Did we mention the meditation timer? Yes, that too.

    Mudita Kompakt with the clock on its E Ink display

    5 grand prizes: Mudita Kompakt

    A minimalist phone with a paper-like E Ink® display and a custom operating system which lets you personalize your digital experience without sacrificing its simplicity.

    A white Mudita Bell 2 alarm clock

    8 runner-up prizes: Mudita Bell 2

    A simpler, phone-free bedroom starts with an alarm clock. Bell 2 offers 9 serene wake-up melodies, gradual alarm, and warm light, for a gentle start to any day. Did we mention the meditation timer? Yes, that too.

    A new beginning

    Imagine you have a phone equipped with just the essentials and the tools you really need. What would your first day with it look like? Respond with text, a photo or a video. Choose at least one format. You can combine formats, too.

    0/300
    Drop your image and/or video here, orclick to browseAdd image or video

    Accepted formats: PDF, JPG, PNG, MP4. Maximum file size: 10 MB.

    Rules and documents

    The contest runs from 14 October to 2 November and is open to adults living in Europe, the USA or Canada who meet the eligibility requirements in the Contest Rules. Our judges will assess originality, inventiveness and creativity, humor, authenticity, storytelling and how well entries reflect the idea of living on one's own terms, in the spirit of minimalism. Winners will be notified by email by 10 November.

    ENTER THE CONTESTCONTEST RULES
    A Mudita Bell 2 glowing softly on a side table in a dark room
    A hand slipping a Mudita Kompakt into a wool coat pocket
    A hand slipping a Mudita Kompakt into a wool coat pocket

    Questions about the contest?

    CONTACT SUPPORT

    Mudita sp. z o.o., Jana Czeczota 6, 02-607 Warsaw, Poland

    Coming soon: MuditaOS K 2.0

    You decide how simple your phone should be. The upcoming MuditaOS K 2.0 update brings even more ways to make Kompakt your own: a choice of home screen layouts, optional Google Calendar sync and InkApps, a curated collection of E Ink-optimized apps.
    Keep it focused on the essentials or add the tools you need.

    EXPLORE MUDITAOS K 2.0