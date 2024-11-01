5 grand prizes: Mudita Kompakt
A minimalist phone with a paper-like E Ink® display and a custom operating system which lets you personalize your digital experience without sacrificing its simplicity.
Buy Mudita Kompakt and get Earphones for 1$. Shop now
What would your day look like with a phone that doesn't compete for your attention?
Share your answer as text, a photo or a video for a chance to win one of our minimalist devices for everyday life: Mudita Kompakt or Mudita Bell 2.ENTER THE CONTEST
A minimalist phone with a paper-like E Ink® display and a custom operating system which lets you personalize your digital experience without sacrificing its simplicity.
A simpler, phone-free bedroom starts with an alarm clock. Bell 2 offers 9 serene wake-up melodies, gradual alarm, and warm light, for a gentle start to any day. Did we mention the meditation timer? Yes, that too.
A minimalist phone with a paper-like E Ink® display and a custom operating system which lets you personalize your digital experience without sacrificing its simplicity.
A simpler, phone-free bedroom starts with an alarm clock. Bell 2 offers 9 serene wake-up melodies, gradual alarm, and warm light, for a gentle start to any day. Did we mention the meditation timer? Yes, that too.