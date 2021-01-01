Mudita Pure is available in Community pre-sale. Order now!

Specifications

Design

  • Dimensions

  • Weight

    240 g

  • Display

    Analog with 2300 K front light

  • Material

    ABS (common thermoplastic polymer that is easy to recycle)

  • Colors

    Pebble Gray

  • Number of melodies

    10

  • Audio

    3W speaker

  • Battery

    Capacity: 2600 mAh Type: Li-Po Battery life: Minimal use (general alarm functions): ~5-6 months Moderate use (general alarm functions + frequent use of lighting): ~1 month Charging: 3-5 hours

  • Charging

    USB-C cable

  • Other

    Frontlight (2700 K)

