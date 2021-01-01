Sign up for the Mudita Newsletter and receive 10% off your first order.
If you'd like to receive the best stories from our blog, keep up to date with our progress, and get notified about our product releases and special discounts.
Mudita Pure is available in Community pre-sale. Order now!
See the details of Mudita Bell from technical perspective.
240 g
Analog with 2300 K front light
ABS (common thermoplastic polymer that is easy to recycle)
Pebble Gray
10
3W speaker
Capacity: 2600 mAh Type: Li-Po Battery life: Minimal use (general alarm functions): ~5-6 months Moderate use (general alarm functions + frequent use of lighting): ~1 month Charging: 3-5 hours
USB-C cable
Frontlight (2700 K)
If you'd like to receive the best stories from our blog, keep up to date with our progress, and get notified about our product releases and special discounts.