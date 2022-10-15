If you'd like to receive the best stories from our blog, keep up to date with our progress, and get notified about our product releases and special discounts.
Changelog
Mudita Harmony 1.7.0 - Planned release date - 15.10.2022
In this release, we will add features to the Meditation application. We will add the ability to view meditation statistics over a selected period of time, new layouts for the app, and an additional start delay interval - up to 90s. We will also add the ability to set the date and icon informed about battery status. Moreover, we will fix 17 bugs in our application.
Added
Home Screen: Icon informed about battery status.
Settings: Option to set date.
Meditation: Option to see Meditation statistic from last 7, 30, 365 days. Preview a countdown before the Meditation starts. New meditation progress layout. Additional start delay interval - up to 90s.
Fixed
Mudita Center: Fixed problem with errors while connecting device to Mudita Center.
Main menu: Fixed problem with Harmony restarts after deep-press.
Snooze: Fixed problem with alarm light flashing during snooze time.
Bedtime reminder: Fixed an issue with not pausing music notifications at bedtime.
Alarm: Fixed problem with wrong alarm status message when setting alarm from menu. Fixed the spelling of the titles of two soundtracks in the alarms application. Fixed issue with the welcome message not being displayed when the alarm is turned off.
Meditation: Fixed view of diacritic signs.
General: Fixed inconsistencies in welcome messages.
UX/UI: Updated screens according to design.
Translations: Fixed gaps in translations.
Mudita Harmony 1.6.0 - Release date - 14.06.2022
In this release, we added the possibility to choose the type of Clock Faces from 7 options. Furthermore, we fixed 32 bugs in our system.
Added
Home Screen: Possibility to choose Clock Face from 8 options (3 for 24h format, 5 for 12h format).
Meditation: Possibility to set a Meditation Timer start delay.
UI/UX: UI update (Home Screen settings).
Translations: Completed missing translations.
Fixed
Settings: Fixed problem with confirmation of language change action. Fixed problem with mixed translations appearing after language change.
Meditation: Missing texts completed.
General: Fixed issue with the device restarting when trying to turn it off. Fixed incorrect unwanted shutdown of device in transport mode. Fixed problem with duplicated action after pressing back and lightclick button. Fixed problem with blank screen when approving certain settings.
Home Screen: Fixed problem with Home Screen flashing during startup.
Relaxation: Fixed problem with relaxation sounds turning off after alarm or bed time deactivation.
Mudita Harmony 1.5.1 - Release date - 07.04.2022
In this release, we have fixed problems with clock desynchronization.
Fixed
Bootloader: Fixed issue with the device appearing in service mode when connected via USB.
General: Fixed problems with clock desynchronization.
Mudita Harmony 1.5.0 - Release date - 25.02.2022
In this release we have added additional navigation functions in the settings section. We have also updated the settings for alarm sounds. Moreover we fixed 14 bugs in our application.
Added
Settings: Ability to scroll between Harmony settings. The order of alarm sounds has been defined.
Changed/ Improved
Alarm: The default alarm volume has been changed. Updated alarm sounds. General: The welcome screen has been updated.
Fixed
Pre wake-up: Fixed problem with Pre wake-up light.
General: Fixed problems with turning on the device despite high battery level.
Battery: Fixed problems with incorrect display of battery charge status. Fixed issue with turning on the device when the battery is critical, even if a charger is plugged.
Meditation: Fixed problem with the occurrence of duplicate texts.
Settings: Fixed problem with alarm sounds appearing after changing device language. Fixed problem with opening the Menu section when confirming the alarm setting. Fixed problem with resetting remaining settings after changing language settings.
Translations: Fixed gaps in translations.
Alarm: Fixed a problem with setting the new alarm sound.
Mudita Harmony 1.4.0 - Release date - 01.02.2022
In this release we have added transportation mode. We have also updated our logo, fonts and translations. Moreover we fixed 41 bugs in our application.
Added
General: Transportation mode.
PowerNap: Add front light functionality to PowerNap app.
Changed/Improved
UI/UX: Changed exit screen with instruction to turn on. Update Mudita logo icon. Updated fonts. Updated the screen at the end of the Onboarding process.
Meditation: Updated texts. The time of appearance of messages has been extended.
Alarm: Updated the sound of the default alarm.
Translations: Added missing translations. Corrected mistakes in translations.
Fixed
Alarm: Fixed errors in the translation of the incoming alarm message. Fixed the operation of the alarm when using other alarm clock functions.
Relaxation: Fixed problem with the truncated screen. Fixed problem with unwanted change in volume of relaxation sounds.
Onboarding: Fixed an issue with the Onboarding process.
General: Fixed problem with booting when USB is connected. Fixed the layout of on-screen messages.
PowerNap: Fixed problem with displaying wrong screen after power nap.
UX/UI: Updated screens according to design.
Meditation: Fixed function of automatically returning to the home screen after meditation is completed.