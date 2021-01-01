Mudita Bell
Peaceful. Friendly. Beautiful.
You don't have to start every morning with an information overload. Mudita Bell removes unnecessary stress from your bedroom and gives you the tools to build up your own sleep hygiene. Research and technology have finally met with zen design. Embrace sleep with Mudita Bell.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Be the first to know about Mudita Bell launch!
Selected features
E Ink display
Acoustic sounds
Progressive wake - up
Meditation timer
Why an alarm clock?
Quality of sleep is one of the most important factors that influences our health and wellbeing. It is scientifically proven that the ability to concentrate, memorize, our physical and mental health, as well as our immune system and longevity are all affected by how we sleep.
Promoting healthy bedtime habits
We have become inseparable from our smartphones, even in the bedroom. Many of us might feel these negative effects but do not associate them with the evening routine of scrolling through a news feed before going to sleep. The temptation to spend five more minutes browsing the internet or watching another video is often stronger than our fatigue.
By staring at screens, we increase our exposure to blue light. While it boosts our attention and energy during the day, it can be harmful at night. Blue light affects levels of the sleep-inducing hormone, melatonin, and can shift the body’s natural clock, which might have serious consequences.
Sleep has been known to affect our health in a variety of ways.
By replacing smartphones with Mudita Bell you can significantly improve your sleep quality.
Better regeneration in a proper environment
Eye friendly E Ink display
We tested a number of different displays but E Ink had no real competitors for our purpose. It does not emit any light, yet it is perfectly readable. It doesn't cause eye strain or fatigue and has a natural, paper-like feel. It is also super energy efficient, as it consumes energy only to change the content on the screen.
It can be beneficial to replace your phone with an alarm clock.
Acoustic tones for the start of your day
We think that a brand new day should start with a nice, gentle wake up sound. Therefore, we decided to take special care of this aspect. With Mudita Bell, you can enjoy natural, appealing alarm tones that will bring a smile to your face every morning!
Start your day with pleasant, acoustic tones.
Establish and maintain a healthy sleep schedule
We studied different aspects of sleep and talked to experts in order to understand how we can improve it. Creating a regular sleep schedule is one of the simplest yet most powerful ways in which we can greatly improve our sleep quality. Mudita Bell helps you establish a personalised sleep schedule, as well as gently reminds you when it is time to go to bed.
Regular sleep schedule can greatly improve our sleep quality
Allow yourself to keep your phone out of the bedroom
Eliminating smartphones and similar screen devices before bedtime is widely considered as a key point in improving sleep quality. Not only the blue light emitted from the screen disturbs natural melatonin secretion; it also continues to feed us with information and content, making it harder to relax and fall asleep. Time to start charging the phone in a different room.
Blue light from the screens delays the release of sleep - inducing melatonin.
Deeper relaxation with a meditation timer
Enhance meditation sessions with a timer
A simple, yet useful feature for meditation and yoga enthusiasts. It is also a brilliant guide for those who are just starting out. Users can set three frequently used meditation lengths for their sessions (the default settings are 15/30/60 minutes), which will start and end with a deep, soft sound. The Mudita Bell will also include a number of meditation instructions, suitable for both beginners and advanced meditators.
We included a meditation timer to encourage you to try this deep relaxation practice.
Sign up to our newsletter
If you'd like to receive the best stories from our blog, keep up to date with our progress and get notified about our product releases and special discounts.