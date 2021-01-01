Mudita Bell

Promoting healthy bedtime habits

We have become inseparable from our smartphones, even in the bedroom. Many of us might feel these negative effects but do not associate them with the evening routine of scrolling through a news feed before going to sleep. The temptation to spend five more minutes browsing the internet or watching another video is often stronger than our fatigue.

By staring at screens, we increase our exposure to blue light. While it boosts our attention and energy during the day, it can be harmful at night. Blue light affects levels of the sleep-inducing hormone, melatonin, and can shift the body’s natural clock, which might have serious consequences.