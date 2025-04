How to add photos to Kompakt:

Open Mudita Center and connect your device Look under Your Kompakt > Click Manage Files Click Photos Click Add File Browse and select your image files* to add Confirm to transfer photos to Kompakt

*If a file type is not supported by Kompakt, you won't be able to select it

