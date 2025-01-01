How to download a map To view a region or country on the maps app, you will need to download the map. This requires an internet connection. Once you have downloaded the map, you won't need the internet to search or view the map.

Tap Apps Tap Maps > Tap Continue* Tap the Menu icon Tap Manage Maps Tap the Search icon** Enter the country or region name of the map you want Tap the Download icon

*Only when using maps for the first time **Or tap All Maps and select the region you want