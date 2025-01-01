Skip to content
Messaging
To send SMS Messages to a contact
To send SMS Messages to a new number
To send MMS Messages to a contact
To send MMS Messages to a new number
How to delete conversations
How to delete conversations
Tap
SMS
Tap the
Pencil
icon
Select the conversations you want to delete
Tap
Delete
Tap
Delete
