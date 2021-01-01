Our main goal
We knew from the beginning that designing Mudita Pure would be an exceptional challenge. It was about defining the look of a phone created not only to serve as a reliable device but also, to make a statement. A device that encourages its owner to be less dependent on technology and more immersed in the present moment.
Our goal was to give the world mobile phones that help people make space for the things that matter to them the most. It was clear to us that the design had to reflect this message.