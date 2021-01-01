Sign up for the Mudita Newsletter and receive 10% off your first order.
As we are still in the R&D process, the final specs of the phone are subject to changes.
126 g
2.84’’ E Ink (600x480px) 270 PPI 16-grayscale Scratch resistant
ABS 727
Pebble Gray Charcoal Black
Arm Cortex-M7 600MHz 512KB Tightly Coupled Memory (TCM)
64 MB SDRAM 16 GB eMMC flash storage
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE Global LTE, UMTS/HSPA+ and GSM/GPRS/EDGE coverage GSM frequencies: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 and LTE Bluetooth 4.2 USB type-C No WiFi, no mobile data on the phone Tethering: share internet connection via USB
EU: 0.06 W/kg (over 10g/Cellular) 0.09 W/kg (over 10g/Simultaneous Cellular + Bluetooth) USA: 0.07 W/kg (over 1g/Cellular) 0.14 W/kg (over 1g/Simultaneous Cellular + Bluetooth)
EU: 0.62 W/kg (over 10g/Cellular) 0.63 W/kg (over 10g/Simultaneous Cellular + Bluetooth) USA: 1.13 W/kg (over 1g/Cellular) 1.17 W/kg (over 1g/Simultaneous Cellular + Bluetooth)
Two nano SIM card slots
Charging Mass storage Tethering Desktop App
MuditaOS (Open Source)
Loudspeaker, earspeaker & microphone by Harman® Audio playback format: MP3, WAV, FLAC Headphone jack (3.5 mm) Bluetooth audio playback
Capacity: ~1600mAh Type: Li-Ion Charging: 100% - up to 3 hours Replaceable: Yes
Ambient Light
English, Spanish, French, German and Polish
Working temp: 0°C to +40°C (32°F to 104°F) Storage temp: -25°C to +70°C (-13°F to 158°F)
White and sunset red flashlight
