Grouping features
All of the teams were involved in this process. We prepared a list of general functionalities that Mudita Pure should have, and then divided them into particular applications and tools.
Developing our mobile operating system has been a big challenge in the process of creating Mudita Pure. We came up with a beautifully designed E Ink mobile OS and open-sourced it to fully meet our users’ desire for quality and transparency.
MuditaOS is Open Source Sign up for the Developer PreviewSign up
We divided them into 11 sections that became the fundamentals for building the main functionalities of Mudita Pure:
The design team at Mudita needed to prepare a visual representation of all the possible actions and a screen for every step that a user would take. This was a long and complicated process that took into account great usability, technical requirements and our love for beautiful design. Usability testing was also a big part of the design process as we wanted to get feedback as soon as possible.
The implementation of many services was challenging, especially for the GSM module, which is one of the most complex modules in Mudita Pure. The goal was to create an operating system that is as close to the device as possible, easy to maintain and is not a performance overkill.
The E Ink display is a crucial component that we needed to take into account when developing MuditaOS. We had to make sure that all of the operations are optimized for E Ink and are running smoothly.
When working on the audio system, it was important not only to choose the right components, but also to implement an audio service. This way the Harman speaker will play your favorite tunes in MP3, WAV and FLAC formats!
We believe that open-sourcing MuditaOS goes along the line of our "You're happy - I'm Happy" philosophy. By opening our minimalistic, yet powerful operating system, we're giving our community the ability to take a look inside, tinker with it, and get creative with building new functionalities or customizing MuditaOS according to their needs.
Open Source is also about quality. More eyes and hands on the code equal more bug fixes and stronger code security. We want our devices to serve their purpose as long as possible, so having an Open Source operating system means longevity and sustainability.
MuditaOS is Open Source. Sign up for the Developer Preview and feel free to contribute and make MuditaOS better for everyone, developers and non-developers alike.Sign up