Automatic Movement

The watch is equipped with a Swiss Sellita SW300-1 automatic movement, which is wound by the movement of a rotor while the watch is in use.

Just a few minutes of wearing the watch is enough to power the mechanism. It is also possible to manually start the mechanism by turning the crown a few times.

Winding the mainspring manually

Hand-wound watches must be wound regularly by hand in order to remain in continuous operation. To do so, pull the crown out to position 0 and turn it a few times (clockwise) - approximately 15-20 full rotations.