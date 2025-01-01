About the Watch
What is an automatic watch and how does it work?
Mudita Radiant is an automatic watch: a type of a mechanical watch that winds itself automatically, powered by the natural motion of your wrist.
- As you move, a weighted rotor inside the watch spins, transferring kinetic energy to the mainspring.
- This spring stores the energy and releases it slowly to power the watch, completely eliminating the need for a battery.
- It's a marvel of micro-engineering that keeps time through your daily activities.