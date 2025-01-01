Mudita Radiant now in regular sale. Fast shipping available. Shop now

    Shop now
    Back

    About the Watch

    Radiant

    What is an automatic watch and how does it work?

    Mudita Radiant is an automatic watch: a type of a mechanical watch that winds itself automatically, powered by the natural motion of your wrist.

    1. As you move, a weighted rotor inside the watch spins, transferring kinetic energy to the mainspring.
    2. This spring stores the energy and releases it slowly to power the watch, completely eliminating the need for a battery.
    3. It's a marvel of micro-engineering that keeps time through your daily activities.

    Resources you may also find helpful