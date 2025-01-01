Mudita Radiant is live on Kickstarter. Back now with the highest discount - up to 30%!

    Legible. Reliable. Ready for everyday adventures.

    Selected features

    Swiss Made

    Crafted in Switzerland to the highest standards of watchmaking.

    Sellita SW 200 Elaboré

    Highly precise automatic movement with a minimum 38-hour power reserve.

    Exceptional clarity

    Custom dial with full 12-digit layout and anti-reflective sapphire crystal for outstanding legibility.

    Slim & robust case

    A slim profile of 10-10.7mm: an unobtrusive fit without sacrificing durability.

    Swiss Super-Luminova®

    Outstanding readability day and night thanks to premium Super-Luminova® BGW9 material.

    Sapphire glass

    Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass in a brushed 316L stainless steel case.

    Water resistance

    10 ATM water resistance to withstand rain, sweat, humidity, and even a quick swim.

    Durable construction

    Crown guard and an Incabloc shock protection system safeguard the movement.

    Ultra-durable straps

    Textile straps with quick-release for easy swaps, combining comfort, durability and versatile style.

    Closer look at Mudita Radiant


    The movement

    At the heart of Mudita Radiant is Sellita SW 200 Elaboré - a Swiss automatic movement chosen for its reliability and precision. At 28 800 vibrations per hour (4 Hz), it delivers a smooth seconds sweep and dependable timing with an accuracy of ±7 to ±20 seconds per day. The power reserve of 38-41 hours keeps it running even after a day off, while the Incabloc® shock protection system helps the movement withstand life’s small impacts.


    Elaboré is Sellita’s enhanced grade, regulated and fine-tuned in three positions (instead of the standard two) for improved accuracy, and equipped with a refined rotor.

    The case

    Radiant fits your wrist without getting in the way. The case sizes range from 32 to 40 mm, with a 10-10.5 mm profile that slides easily under a cuff. Crafted from brushed surgical-grade 316L stainless steel, it resists corrosion and hides small marks from everyday wear. With 10 ATM water resistance and a crown guard for added protection, Radiant is ready for rain, splashes, and an occasional swim.

    The dial

    Mudita Radiant’s dial is designed for instant readability. A custom Mudita font and full 12-digit layout make it easy to read the time at a glance. The hands and hour markers are coated with Swiss Super-LumiNova® BGW9, chosen for its bright glow that shows clear time even in complete darkness. Choose from five nature-inspired dial colors: Natural White, Sand Beige, Moss Green, Baltic Blue, and Charcoal Black.


    Radiant’s dial carries no logo, so your eye lands on what matters: time. Our only mark is the small lotus carved into the crown: a subtle signature, and a pleasant tactile experience when you set the time or manually wind Radiant.

    The crystal

    A scratch-resistant sapphire crystal protects the dial  and is coated with an anti-reflective coating to reduce glare. The result is a clean view of time: indoors, outdoors, and anywhere in between.

    Unique watch for unique stories

    Every Mudita Radiant has a unique individual number engraved on the case back, making it more than a watch - a valuable collector’s item, and a treasure to cherish.

    The strap

    Radiant is equipped with a vegan, reinforced textile strap with a stainless steel buckle: durable, yet soft enough for all-day wear. Additionally, the quick-release mechanism lets you swap straps in seconds, no tools needed. Available in six colors: Natural White, Sand Beige, Moss Green, Baltic Blue, Charcoal Black, and Pebble Gray. 

    The 32 mm Radiant uses an 18 mm strap, while the larger - 37 mm and 40 mm - models use 20 mm straps.

    Make it yours

    The Radiant Collection offers 5 dial colors, 6 strap colors, and 3 sizes.

    Choose from six predefined sets, each available in all three sizes. To create a custom combo, add an extra strap in your preferred color to your preorder.

    Mudita Radiant premieres in XXXXX 202X. Preorder today to save XX% off regular retail price.

    PREORDER

    Made to move with you


    Wear it. Mudita Radiant winds itself automatically as you move.

    Check the time. Always clear, in sunlight or complete darkness.

    Swap the strap. Adapts to your style in seconds.

    Live your day. Durable, versatile, and ready for your daily adventures.

    Technical specifications

    Automatic movement

    Sellita SW 200 Elaboré. Accuracy of ±7 to ±20 s/day. Mudita Radiant self-winds when worn, with up to 41 hours power reserve.

    Case

    Brushed surgical-grade 316L stainless steel, slim 10-10.5 mm profile.

    Crystal

    Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating, scratch-resistant.

    Dial

    5 colors and a carefully designed dial with a custom Mudita font and full 12 digits.

    Luminescence:

    Case sizes:

    32 mm, 37 mm, 40 mm.

    Straps:

    quick-release straps, reinforced textile, cruelty-free.

    Water resistance:

    10 ATM, appropriate for a shower  or a swim.

    Shock protection:

    Incabloc®️ shock protection system safeguards the movement from impacts.

    Crown guard:

    protects the crown from accidental bumps.

