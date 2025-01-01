The movement

At the heart of Mudita Radiant is Sellita SW 200 Elaboré - a Swiss automatic movement chosen for its reliability and precision. At 28 800 vibrations per hour (4 Hz), it delivers a smooth seconds sweep and dependable timing with an accuracy of ±7 to ±20 seconds per day. The power reserve of 38-41 hours keeps it running even after a day off, while the Incabloc® shock protection system helps the movement withstand life’s small impacts.





Elaboré is Sellita’s enhanced grade, regulated and fine-tuned in three positions (instead of the standard two) for improved accuracy, and equipped with a refined rotor.