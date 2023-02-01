To remove and fit the straps:

1. Place your watch face down on soft clean surface such as a microfiber cloth or mat. 2. Use a finger to pull and hold back the quick release pin. 3. This will release the side of the telescopic bar closest to the pin. 4. Gently slide the strap out from the watch starting with the side closest tothe pin. 5. To fit the new strap, use a finger to pull and hold back the quick release pin on the new strap. 6. Slide the side of the telescopic bar furthest from the pin into the watch first, making sure if fits snugly into the indentation. 7. Line up the side closest to the pin with the remaining indentation and release the pin. 8. Make sure the strap is fitted correctly before wearing the watch!

If you are not able to slide the strap in or out, let go of the pin and try pulling it back again. Never force the strap into place.