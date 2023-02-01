Welcome to the home of
Mudita Moment NR
Minimalist design and an elegant approach.
Thank you for choosing Mudita Moment NR watch to accompany you on the mission for a healthy relationship with technology.
Get to know your Moment NR.
Learn how to get the best from your Moment NR with this selection of helpful how to guides and the full user manual download.
Mindfull breathing:
The easiest and most effective way to relax and reconnect with yourself.
Breathe in for 4 seconds.
Breathe out for 8 seconds.
Repeat this for a maximum of 10 minutes, or until a sense of mental calmness isrestored, or until you feel more relaxed.
Square breathing:
This exercise is most effective in reducing the sudden onset of acute stress. Do it before a stressful event to prepare for it or to calm down shortly after it.
Breathe in for 4 seconds.
Hold the breath for 4 seconds.
Breathe out for 4 seconds.
Keep your lungs clear for 4 seconds.
Repeat for up to 10 cycles or until you feel calmer, relaxed, and composed.
Slow breathing:
This is a slightly more advanced exercise that will become easier if you practice itregularly. It’s an ideal experience for deep relaxation sessions, in the morning or before bedtime.
Breathe in for 4 seconds.
Hold the breath for 4 seconds.
Practice regularly for 10 minutes or until you feel fully relaxed and ready to unwind.
Unlock the Watch's Secrets:
Download Your Ultimate Guide
Delve into the art of timekeeping with our in-depth manual. This downloadable guide offers a wealth of information on Mudity watches, from their intricate design to maintenance tips. Ready to deepen your watch knowledge? Choose language of your manual and click 'Download' now.
Need support?
Let us help you!
or write to us directly