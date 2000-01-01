Mindful Breathing

Breathing

Primary body function

Breathing is fundamental to the human experience. Every system in our body relies on oxygen and every part of your body needs oxygen to survive. Think about it: Breathing is the first, and the last, thing you'll ever do. We usually do it automatically and we don’t think about breathing. It just happens. However, even though we do not analyse it all the time, it does have a major impact on our body, as well as on our mind and our emotions. This is why it is very important to understand breathing better.

Mind, body, and emotions

Proper breathing not only helps increase our consciousness and awareness levels, it also has been proven to help digestion, balance, posture, change your brainwaves and lower stress levels. Breath is an integral part of almost all processes in our body. Our body responds to our mind, however, we are also able to influence our thoughts and emotions through consciously controlling our body - for example through proper breath work.