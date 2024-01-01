Security Vulnerability Reporting

If you believe you have discovered a vulnerability in a product manufactured by Mudita, please complete the form below. In order for us to be able to analyse the issue properly, please provide detailed information. We may ask you to provide additional information, if necessary. We kindly ask you to keep any information about the potential vulnerability confidential between yourself and Mudita until we have a solution to the issue.

Mudita will communicate to you via e-mail and acknowledge receipt of your report within 7 days. Mudita will investigate the reported vulnerability within a reasonable time, not later than within 90 days. The reporter will be contacted in case of questions. Your contact information and other potential personal information will be handled in accordance with our for products.