Community
We're on a mission to build a movement of conscious tech users
Hardware Features: Designed for Reliability & Everyday Use
Durable construction
Crown guard and an Incabloc shock protection system safeguard the movement.
Battery of 3300 mAh
Stay powered up for days. This long-lasting battery is designed to last at least 6 days in standby mode, supporting your routines without constant recharging.
E Ink® Display:
Experience a crisp, paper-like viewing experience with the genuine 4.3’’ E Ink screen. It offers visual comfort and low power consumption.
Dual SIM/microSD + eSIM:
Mudita Kompakt includes one dedicated SIM slot and one hybrid slot for either a second SIM or a microSD card. You can also use an eSIM, which disables the second SIM slot but still allows microSD storage.
USB-C & Wireless Charging:
Conveniently recharge your Kompakt using the modern USB-C port or wirelessly, ensuring it's always ready.
NFC Hardware:
Built-in and ready for various contactless functions, ensuring future compatibility with applications that use this technology.
3.5mm Headphone Jack:
For its reliability and ease of use offering a direct connection without the need for USB-C adapters
Fingerprint Security:
Enjoy quick and secure access to your device with the built-in fingerprint reader and/or PIN code for added privacy.
IP54 Rating:
Kompakt is dust and splash-resistant, offering protection for use even at the beach or in the rain.
Dual LED Flashlight:
Illuminate your path with two lighting options: warm and cold LEDs, perfect for any situation.
Camera:
The 8MP camera allows you to capture memories & digitalize documents. Photos appear black and white on the Kompakt's E Ink screen, but are in full color when sent to other devices.
Designed for your daily balance
E Ink®display
Offline+ mode
Clean & Custom OS
Long Battery Life
Essential Tools
Reliable by Design
Take Control with Mudita Center
For more control and functionality, Mudita Center is a desktop application available on Windows, macOS, and Linux. It lets you back up your data, and manage your contacts - all while keeping your information private and secure.
Backup and restore
Monitor device details
Manage contacts and files
Confidence in Every Step
Free shipping
14 days satisfaction guaranteed
Secure Checkout
Frequently Asked Questions
These questions addresses our most common inquiries. For additional topics, please browse our full FAQ library.
We want you to feel confident from the very start. The guidance below will walk you through setup and the core features.View Quickstart Guide
What is the 14-day satisfaction guarantee?
We want you to feel completely confident in your choice. When you receive your Mudita Kompakt, you'll have 14 days to try it out. If it's not for you, simply return it in undamaged condition for a full refund, including any add-ons you decide to return.
Which countries does Mudita Kompakt currently ship to?
You can find the full list here.
Will the Global version of Mudita Kompakt work in the US?
Yes, our tests in cities like Chicago, Detroit, and Orlando confirmed that the Global version of Mudita Kompakt works with major networks like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Additional testing is ongoing to expand coverage further.
Does Mudita Kompakt support third-party apps?
While Mudita Kompakt does not include an app store, you can sideload third-party Android apps using our Mudita Center desktop application. However, apps not optimized for the E Ink screen or requiring Google Services may perform inconsistently. Mudita does not guarantee the compatibility of any third-party apps.
Does Mudita Kompakt come with a warranty?
Yes, Mudita Kompakt includes a 2-year warranty, along with 5 years of software and security updates. We are committed to supporting you beyond your initial purchase and ensuring your device remains reliable.
Where can I follow the Mudita Kompakt development roadmap and updates?
You can track our progress, see upcoming milestones, and read the latest updates on our dedicated page here. We keep it regularly updated so you’ll always know what’s next.