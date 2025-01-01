Stay connected while being present. With only the essentials and a clean, distraction-free interface, powered by a custom operating system, Mudita Kompakt helps you focus on what truly matters without unnecessary interruptions or clutter.
Mudita Kompakt More offline. More life.
Software Features: A Curated Digital Environment
Clean & Custom OS:
With our custom MuditaOS, your privacy is guaranteed. We never track you, show ads, or sell your personal data. Your information stays yours.
Sideloading:
Add essential third-party apps via Mudita Center. Enjoy the freedom to customize your device without invasive app stores, ads, or tracking.
Maps:
Stay present with offline maps and turn-by-turn voice guidance for walking, cycling, or driving on a minimal, distraction-free E Ink display.
Multi-Language Support:
The interface supports 8 languages, including English, Polish, German, French, Italian, Dutch, Spanish, and Portuguese, ensuring ease of use.
Music Player:
Upload and listen to your favorite music files on the go, offering a focused, streaming-free experience.
Ebook Reader:
Turn your phone into a portable library with support for EPUB and PDF files.
Over-the-Air (OTA) Updates:
Kompakt can be updated directly from the phone (OTA), ensuring you always have the latest features and improvements.
VoLTE, WiFi Calling & MMS:
Stay connected with high-quality voice calls, messaging, and multimedia support through both cellular (VoLTE, WiFi Calling) and WiFi networks.
Voice Recording App:
Record thoughts or important moments with ease.
Weather App:
Stay informed with up-to-date weather forecasts to plan your day effectively.
Calculator:
Quickly handle everyday calculations on the go.
Notes App:
Easily capture ideas, reminders, or tasks.
Chess Game App:
Challenge your mind with a classic chess game.
Meditation Timer:
Find your zen with a built-in meditation timer to guide your mindfulness practice.
App Manager:
Easily organize your apps and control which apps are visible, giving you a streamlined and personalized experience.
Take Control with Mudita Center
For more control and functionality, Mudita Center is a desktop application available on Windows, macOS, and Linux. It lets you back up your data, and manage your contacts - all while keeping your information private and secure.
Backup and restore
Monitor device details
Manage contacts and files
Frequently Asked Questions
We want you to feel confident from the very start. The guidance below will walk you through setup and the core features.View Quickstart Guide
What is the 14-day satisfaction guarantee?
We want you to feel completely confident in your choice. When you receive your Mudita Kompakt, you'll have 14 days to try it out. If it's not for you, simply return it in undamaged condition for a full refund, including any add-ons you decide to return.
Which countries does Mudita Kompakt currently ship to?
You can find the full list here.
Will the Global version of Mudita Kompakt work in the US?
Yes, our tests in cities like Chicago, Detroit, and Orlando confirmed that the Global version of Mudita Kompakt works with major networks like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Additional testing is ongoing to expand coverage further.
Does Mudita Kompakt support third-party apps?
While Mudita Kompakt does not include an app store, you can sideload third-party Android apps using our Mudita Center desktop application. However, apps not optimized for the E Ink screen or requiring Google Services may perform inconsistently. Mudita does not guarantee the compatibility of any third-party apps.
Does Mudita Kompakt come with a warranty?
Yes, Mudita Kompakt includes a 2-year warranty, along with 5 years of software and security updates. We are committed to supporting you beyond your initial purchase and ensuring your device remains reliable.
Where can I follow the Mudita Kompakt development roadmap and updates?
You can track our progress, see upcoming milestones, and read the latest updates on our dedicated page here. We keep it regularly updated so you’ll always know what’s next.