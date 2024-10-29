Warsaw, Poland – The wait is over! Mudita, the Warsaw-based mindful tech company, is thrilled to announce the official launch of the campaign, going live on October 29th, 2024. The much-anticipated minimalist phone, designed with digital well-being in mind, is ready to enter the next phase, and Mudita invites you to be part of this exciting journey.

, crafted for those seeking an alternative in a world overwhelmed by digital saturation and constant screen time, continues Mudita’s mission to promote simplicity, privacy, and balance in everyday tech use. As the buzz around the phone grows, the Kickstarter campaign offers early adopters a chance to back the project and experience the future of mindful technology.

With its clean, custom OS, E Ink display, and a focus on essential functionality, Mudita Kompakt represents a profound shift toward mindful technology use, providing a path to regain control over your screen time and restore peace of mind through more intentional tech habits. To put it simply, Mudita Kompakt encourages healthier relationships with technology. The phone is already sparking enthusiasm from a global community eager to reclaim their time and attention. Now, as we prepare for the Kickstarter launch, we’re offering a chance to support this innovative device, right from the beginning..

Key Features of Mudita Kompakt

Clean & Custom OS : Prioritizes user privacy and reduces distractions with a minimalist interface.

E Ink Display : Eye-friendly, energy-efficient, and designed to promote healthy screen habits.

Durable Build : Internal aluminum frame with IP 54 rating for protection against dust and water splashes.

3300 mAh Battery : Paired with the efficiency of E Ink for extended use between charges.

Essential Apps : Includes local Weather, a Music Player, and a Calendar, all synced and available offline.

Hotspot and Tethering : Securely share your internet connection via Wi-Fi, USB-C, or Bluetooth.

Offline Maps : Download maps for offline use while keeping your location data private.

Dual Active SIM : Easily manage personal and professional lines.

Offline+ Mode : Disables the GSM modem and microphones for next-level privacy.

Fingerprint Reader: Biometric security to ensure your data stays protected.

Campaign Details

The Mudita Kompakt Kickstarter campaign will offer the phone at an exclusive early bird price of €299. Early backers will not only benefit from a special price, but also play a vital role in bringing this mindful tech product to the world.

“We are beyond excited to take this step forward with Mudita Kompakt,” said Michał Kiciński, Founder of Mudita. “This Kickstarter launch marks a pivotal moment for us, and we’re looking forward to seeing the support of our community and new backers alike. Together, we’re redefining the role of technology in our lives.”

To back Mudita Kompakt on Kickstarter, visit the campaign page here: .

An Invitation to Collaborate

As we embark on this exciting journey, we invite media, journalists, and tech enthusiasts to join us in spreading the word. We welcome opportunities for interviews, product reviews, and features to help share the story of Mudita Kompakt and mindful technology. Let’s work together to explore how simplicity, privacy, and digital well-being are reshaping the future of mindful tech.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please reach out to our PR Team at pr@mudita.com.

About Mudita

Mudita is a forward-thinking technology company based in Warsaw, Poland, dedicated to creating tech products that promote a healthier, more intentional lifestyle. Our international team of engineers, designers, and researchers is passionate about developing products that respect users’ privacy while encouraging mindfulness and simplicity. Following the success of our minimalist phone, Mudita Pure, and our mindful alarm clocks, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Bell, we’re excited to introduce – a phone that helps users live with purpose in an increasingly digital world.

Join us on this journey and experience mindful technology for yourself.

To learn more, please visit our website or the dedicated .

Useful Links: Mudita full product offer –

