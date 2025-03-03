WARSAW, POLAND — February 26, 2025 — Mudita is proud to announce that Mudita Kompakt, the company’s latest mindful phone, has been honored with the iF Design Award 2025 in the Communication Device category.

Recognized for its intentional design and conscious approach to technology, Mudita Kompakt offers a minimalist, yet feature-rich alternative to both smartphones and traditional feature phones, empowering users to stay connected without distractions.

Since 1954, the iF Design Award has been a global symbol of outstanding design, innovation, and user experience. Mudita Kompakt was selected by an independent panel of design experts from nearly 11,000 entries across 72 countries, standing out for its commitment to digital well-being, privacy-first technology, and a timeless, ergonomic design.

A Device Designed for Mindful Living

was created to redefine the relationship between people and their mobile devices. It embodies a conscious use of technology, merging the best hardware features with a comfortable, analogue feel.

Designed to minimize distractions, it prioritizes essential functions, allowing users to focus on the present without the noise of constant notifications.

Mudita Kompakt was designed to promote mindful technology use while prioritizing privacy & security, and emphasising simplicity:

Minimal distractions – Focus on the present without constant notifications.

Privacy-first – Custom open-source Mudita OS K with a unique Offline+ Mode provides both a software and hardware cut-off for complete digital disconnection.

Genuine E Ink® display – Comfortable, glare-free screen for a more analogue feel.

Long-lasting battery – Reliable performance without frequent charging or forced upgrades.

With its thoughtfully designed features, Mudita Kompakt offers a refreshing alternative to smartphones and feature phones, helping users stay connected without the overwhelm of constant digital noise. Whether as a primary or secondary device, it supports a healthier, more intentional relationship with technology.

“At Mudita, we believe that great design isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s about creating products that genuinely enhance well-being. Mudita Kompakt was designed with the intention of helping people reclaim their time, focus, and privacy in an increasingly connected world. Winning the iF Design Award is a powerful validation of that mission.” — Michał Kiciński, Founder of Mudita

Pre-Orders Now On Mudita.com – Your Last Chance for a Discount!

Following the success of its Kickstarter campaign, is now available for pre-order directly from in both Global and North American versions. This is the final opportunity to secure Mudita Kompakt at a pre-order discount before official sales begin.

The first shipments will go to Kickstarter backers, followed by Indiegogo supporters, ensuring early supporters receive priority fulfillment.

For more information and to pre-order Mudita Kompakt, visit:

About Mudita

Mudita is a forward-thinking technology company based in Warsaw, Poland, dedicated to creating tech products that promote a healthier, more intentional lifestyle. Our international team of engineers, designers, and researchers is passionate about developing products that respect users’ privacy while encouraging mindfulness and simplicity. Following the success of our minimalist phone, Mudita Pure, and our mindful alarm clocks, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Bell, we’re excited to introduce Mudita Kompakt – a phone that helps users live with purpose in an increasingly digital world.

To learn more, please visit our website

Useful Links:

Mudita full product offer –

