Mudita Joins a Select Group of Brands Setting New Standards for Calm, Mindful Technology

Warsaw, Poland —October 6th 2025 – , the mindful technology company based in Poland, is proud to announce that three of its bestselling products, , , and , have been awarded Platinum Tier of Calm Tech Certification™ by the Calm Tech Institute, founded by researcher and author Amber Case.

The Calm Tech Institute’s certification program is built on a rigorous 81-point standard, evaluating products across six key categories: Attention, Periphery, Durability, Light, Sound, and Materials.

Platinum Tier is the Institute’s highest level of recognition, reserved for products that meet the strictest requirements for creating technology that supports human well-being.

Why This Certification Matters

People are increasingly seeking products that reduce stress instead of adding to it. Calm Tech Certification proves Mudita’s devices meet that need with measurable results. Platinum Tier recognition provides independent validation that Mudita’s approach, which centers around designing technology to respect attention, use light and sound thoughtfully, and prioritize durability and materials, is not only meaningful but also effective.

Source: Calm Tech Institute (https://www.calmtech.institute/calm-tech-certification)

Recognition Across Mudita’s Product Line

earned certification for its distraction-free E Ink display, Offline+ mode , and durability, helping users reclaim their attention in an always-connected world.

achieved the highest distinction with its gentle wake-up routine, peripheral-friendly light and sound cues, and an overall certification score of 87.32% .

, Mudita’s minimalist alarm clock, was praised for its tactile design, acoustic chimes, and timeless use of materials, offering a simple yet intentional way to start the day.

A Milestone for Mindful Technology

With three products now Calm Tech Certified™, in the Platinum Tier, Mudita joins a select group of companies shaping a new standard for human-centered technology. This recognition validates Mudita’s mission to create devices that respect attention, reduce stress, and bring more calm into everyday life.

About Mudita

Mudita is a forward-thinking technology company based in Warsaw, Poland, dedicated to creating tech products that promote a healthier, more intentional lifestyle. Their international team of engineers, designers, and researchers is passionate about developing human-centered products that respect users’ privacy while encouraging mindfulness and simplicity. From their first minimalist feature phone, Mudita Pure, to their mindful alarm clocks, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Bell, every device Mudita designs is guided by the belief that technology should reduce stress and support intentional living. Their latest product, the award-winning M , builds on this mission as a minimalist E Ink phone created for those seeking a healthier relationship with technology. All their products support Mudita’s broader mission: to show that technology can be built differently and that devices should protect attention, foster calm, and help people live more intentionally in an increasingly digital world.

