Warsaw, Poland – May 15th 2026 – Mudita is proud to announce that Mudita Radiant Automatic, its Swiss Made field watch, has been honored with the internationally recognized Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026 in the Watches category.

This latest distinction follows Mudita Radiant’s recent iF Design Award 2026 win and marks Mudita’s third Red Dot Award, following earlier recognition for the Mudita Moment and Mudita Kompakt. Together, these achievements reinforce Mudita’s commitment to thoughtful, human-centered design rooted in simplicity, clarity, and intentional living.

A Field Watch, Reimagined

Field watches have long been valued for their durability, reliability, and legibility. Mudita Radiant Automatic builds on this tradition with a refined and contemporary interpretation that focuses on the essentials, without unnecessary complexity.

Crafted in Switzerland and powered by the Sellita SW-200 Elaboré automatic movement, Mudita Radiant Automatic combines precision engineering with timeless design. Fine-tuned by Swiss watchmakers, the movement delivers accuracy of ±7 seconds per day and offers a power reserve of up to 41 hours, powered entirely by the natural motion of the wearer.

Designed to accompany everyday adventures and quieter moments alike, Mudita Radiant Automatic balances practicality with understated elegance.

Designed for Clarity, Built to Last

Every detail of Mudita Radiant Automatic was created with intention:

Exceptional legibility with a clean 12-digit dial and custom Mudita typeface

Super-LumiNova® BGW9 illumination for visibility in low light and darkness

Brushed 316L stainless steel case and sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating

Incabloc® shock protection system for everyday durability

10 ATM water resistance for daily wear and outdoor use

Despite its robust construction, the watch maintains a slim, comfortable profile designed for long-term wear.

Mudita Radiant Automatic is available in three case sizes (32 mm, 37 mm, and 40 mm), making it adaptable to a wide range of wrists and preferences. Five nature-inspired dial colors and interchangeable quick-release straps allow wearers to personalize the watch while preserving its calm, minimalist aesthetic.

Recognition That Reflects a Philosophy

“We are honored to receive the 2026 Red Dot Award for Mudita Radiant Automatic,” said Michał Kiciński, Founder of Mudita. “Mudita Radiant was designed to be dependable, timeless, and deeply intentional. This recognition confirms that products centered around intentionality, craftsmanship, and clarity still resonate in today’s world.”

About the Red Dot Design Award

Established in 1955, the Red Dot Design Award is considered one of the world’s most prestigious design competitions. Organized by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen, the award recognizes excellence in product design, communication design, and design concepts. Winners are selected by an international jury of experts who evaluate submissions based on criteria including innovation, functionality, quality, ergonomics, and ecological compatibility.

Winning a Red Dot Design Award is widely regarded as an international seal of design excellence and serves as recognition of outstanding product quality and innovation.

Continuing the Journey

Mudita Radiant Automatic represents a natural evolution of Mudita’s philosophy: creating products that respect people’s time and attention instead of competing for it.

With multiple internationally recognized design awards across its growing product portfolio, Mudita continues to demonstrate that thoughtful simplicity and intentional design can stand alongside the industry’s most celebrated innovations.

About Mudita

Mudita is a forward-thinking technology company based in Warsaw, Poland, dedicated to creating products that promote a healthier, more intentional lifestyle. Our international team of engineers, designers, and researchers is passionate about developing technology that respects users’ privacy while encouraging mindfulness, simplicity, and balance in everyday life.

Over the years, Mudita has built a reputation for thoughtful, award-winning design across both mindful technology and timepieces. The company’s products, including Mudita Pure, Mudita Moment Automatic, Mudita Kompakt, and Mudita Radiant Automatic, have received internationally recognized distinctions such as the Red Dot Award and the iF Design Award, reflecting Mudita’s commitment to creating products that combine functionality, timeless aesthetics, and human-centered design.

From minimalist E ink phones and mindful alarm clocks like Mudita Harmony and Mudita Bell to thoughtfully designed timepieces such as Mudita Moment Automatic and the Swiss Made Mudita Element Automatic and Mudita Radiant Automatic, every Mudita product is created with the same philosophy: technology should support life, not dominate it.

Join us on this journey and experience mindful technology for yourself.

To learn more, please visit our website or the dedicated Mudita Radiant page.

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