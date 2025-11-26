Warsaw, Poland — November 26, 2025 Mudita has released MuditaOS K 1.4.0, a major software update for Mudita Kompakt. This new version introduces full SMS and MMS group messaging, significant enhancements to the Music Player and E-reader, expanded personalization features, and a wide range of performance and usability improvements across the operating system.

This newest update for Mudita Kompakt continues the company’s commitment to transparent and user-informed development. Many of the improvements respond directly to requests from the Mudita community, based on their everyday use of Kompakt and the feedback shared with the company since the release of the device.

Discover what’s new in MuditaOS K 1.4.0 for Mudita Kompakt. The update adds group messaging, smoother music navigation, upgraded e-reader controls and several performance improvements. It also brings clearer fingerprint-unlock feedback, improved accessibility settings and overall stability refinements.

Key Improvements in MuditaOS K 1.4.0

Full Group Messaging (SMS and MMS) The SMS app now supports both true group chats via MMS and individual SMS replies in multi-recipient conversations. Users can choose how each SIM handles group messaging and switch SIM cards during a multi-recipient thread.

Music Enhancements Playback can now be controlled directly from the lock screen, allowing quick access to play, pause, and skip. A new Folders tab offers structured browsing, folder-based playback, track counts, search within directories, and the ability to delete files or entire folders.

E-reader Upgrades The E-reader introduces search, reading status filters, Table of Contents navigation, ebook deletion, a new horizontal mode control panel, and performance improvements for large books.The screen remains active while reading and locks only after extended inactivity.

Default Apps Selection Users can now select which compatible apps handle calls or messages when external applications are installed.

Improved Notes Experience Notes now automatically format the first line as a bold title. The search interface has been improved and pinned notes behave correctly.

Clearer Fingerprint Feedback New error messaging helps reduce repeated unlock attempts.

Systemwide Refinements Improved notification readability, synchronized volume feedback, updated layouts, restored Accessibility Settings, better Bluetooth handling, and numerous fixes across Settings, Contacts, Music Player, SMS, Notes, and E-reader.

MuditaOS K 1.4.0 is starting to be released today for Mudita Kompakt users. The full changelog is published on Mudita’s website.

About Mudita

Mudita is a forward-thinking technology company based in Warsaw, Poland, dedicated to creating tech products that promote a healthier, more intentional lifestyle. Our international team of engineers, designers, and researchers is passionate about developing products that respect users’ privacy while encouraging mindfulness and simplicity.

Following the success of our first minimalist phone, Mudita Pure, and our mindful alarm clocks, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Bell, we’re excited to share Mudita Kompakt, a minimalist E ink phone that helps users live with purpose in an increasingly digital world.

Join us on this journey and experience mindful technology for yourself.

To learn more, please visit our website or the dedicated Mudita Kompakt page.

Useful Links: Mudita Website: Mudita full product offer – online store: