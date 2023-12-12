Warsaw, December 12th, 2023 - Mudita is proud to unveil the latest addition to our award-winning Mudita Moment collection, the new Mudita Moment NR. With its minimalist design, battery-free, automatic movement, and eco-conscious craftsmanship, this timepiece is a statement of serene elegance and an embodiment of our dedication to mindful living.

Mudita is thrilled to announce the expansion of their celebrated Mudita Moment watch collection with the introduction of Mudita Moment NR. This new version retains the soul of the original, which has earned the admiration of the design world, such as the 2023 Red Dot Design Award, the 2022 iF Design Award, and the 2022 A’Design Award, due to its focus on mindfulness and sustainability while introducing sophisticated new dial designs and color variations.

Mudita Moment NR continues the tradition of integrating the practice of mindful breathing into daily life. Its minimalist watch face, now available in serene white and tasteful beige, is designed to encourage tranquility and presence. The new dials, crafted by the talented, award-winning designer Martyna Piaściak, feature crisp numeral indexes for heightened precision and classic charm, making every moment count with clarity and style.

Inhale the future, exhale the past, and press pause on the present with Mudita Moment NR. Its 15-dot design, a trademark feature from the original, remains a gentle guide for mindful breathing exercises, aiding in relaxation and mental clarity amidst the rush of daily life. Each timepiece comes with a set of instructions for the most popular and effective breathing exercises, allowing you to experience the power of breathwork for your overall well-being.

True to Mudita’s roots, the new Desserto® Beige Sand or Natural Cork straps of Mudita Moment NR are a testament to the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility. Crafted from resilient, environmentally friendly materials and produced in harmony with nature, the straps offer a luxurious, vegan alternative that speaks volumes of our ethos without uttering a single word.

Mudita Moment NR is a perfect fusion of form and function, designed to fit comfortably on any wrist with an extended strap length of 130/80mm to be more inclusive and fit more wrist sizes. The promise of quality and authenticity is steadfast, as the design continues to use high-quality materials such as sapphire glass and 316L stainless steel, ensuring a timepiece that is not just made to last, but also to be loved.

Order now and join Mudita in this journey of timeless elegance and conscious living. Mudita Moment NR is not just a watch; it's a lifestyle choice that resonates with the core of health and overall well-being.

Availability:

Mudita Moment NR with the white dial is now available to order on the . The beige version of Mudita Moment NR is coming soon,, so make sure to sign up to be notified when it becomes available. Each set comes with the watch, a designer’s choice strap, with the ability to purchase additional straps in a range of material and colors. Embrace the mindful Mudita lifestyle and be one of the first to wear the essence of time on your wrist.

For a deeper understanding of the philosophy behind Mudita Moment or to order Mudita Moment NR, please visit the links below:





About Mudita:

At Mudita, we aim to redefine the essence of technology with our minimalist devices. Our products are more than just tools; they are companions in users’ journey towards a fuller, more joyful and mindful life. Our devices, characterized by elegance and simplicity, are crafted for reliability, usability, and discretion – enhancing users' well-being while ensuring the truly important aspects of their present moments remain in the forefront.

In today's world, where mainstream technology often feels overly complicated, distracting, and invasive of privacy, Mudita offers a serene alternative. Our philosophy is to craft technology that harmonizes with users' lives, instead of competing for their attention.

Explore our portfolio:

: Embrace healthy sleep routines with our elegantly simple alarm clocks.

: Simplify your connections with mobile phones that empower you to stay in touch, on your terms.

: Discover the beauty of minimalistic elegance with our automatic, self winding watches.

Join us in this journey, spearheaded by Michał Kiciński, the visionary founder of Mudita and the renowned CD Projekt (The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077). Together, let's redefine technology as a trusted ally in our lives.

Let’s meet at .

Share article