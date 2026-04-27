A New Home on the Forum for Rating Community Apps

No two people use technology in exactly the same way.

For some, is at its best as a deeply minimal phone with only the essentials. For others, it becomes something more personal through carefully chosen apps that support their lifestyle without pulling them back into digital overwhelm.

From the very beginning, was designed around choice. We discussed this extensively on the Mudita Forum when we launched the device.

That philosophy has always set Mudita apart in the minimalist phone space. We believe technology should adapt to the individual, not force every person into the exact same experience. Some users want a phone that stays intentionally simple, free from additional apps and distractions. Others prefer a bit more flexibility and choose to carefully expand their device with tools that genuinely support their daily lives.

Both approaches are valid.

Since we launched Kompakt last year, our amazing has spent a lot of time sharing app recommendations, installation tips, compatibility feedback, and troubleshooting advice across the Forum. Over time, these conversations became something bigger: a growing, community-driven knowledge base built by people exploring in their own way.

Now, those conversations finally have a dedicated home.

Discover which third-party work best on Mudita Kompakt

A Community Built Around Choice

has always supported sideloading, giving users the freedom to install Android APKs and tailor the device to their own essential minimum.

For users who prefer a more intentional and distraction-free experience, there is absolutely no need to install additional apps. works beautifully as a minimalist phone right out of the box.

However, for users who are more technically inclined and comfortable managing additional apps themselves, sideloading offers another layer of flexibility and personalization.

This balance matters to us and users appreciate this flexibility.

We’ve always maintained that minimalism shouldn’t mean restriction, but rather intentionality. Mudita’s goal has never been to dictate how people should use their devices, but to create technology that respects autonomy, mindfulness, and, most importantly, personal choice.

Introducing Kompakt Community App Ranking

We’re excited to introduce a new section on the Mudita Forum dedicated entirely to user-sideloaded apps. .

This new space gives users, (as well as developers) a structured place to share experiences with apps running on , helping others discover what works well, what may have limitations, and which apps feel most usable on an E Ink device.

Inside the new section, community members can:

Share detailed app reviews

Rate apps based on their experience

Upload screenshots from Kompakt

Discuss app compatibility and usability

Browse apps by category

See version-specific feedback and updates

Help other users troubleshoot installation issues

Instead of scattered comments across unrelated threads, everything now lives in one organized, community-driven space designed to make discovery easier and more transparent.

For new users, this means it’s now easier to explore how others are using their devices and discover apps that align with their own needs and lifestyle.

A Space for Community Developers

Last year, we introduced the framework, encouraging developers to create applications designed specifically for E Ink displays and a more intentional user experience.

Since then, members of the community have created thoughtful apps tailored for and MuditaOS K. Some focus on simplicity and readability. Others are designed to work more naturally within the slower, calmer rhythm of an E Ink device.

The new section gives developers a place to share these projects directly with the community, gather feedback, and continue improving their apps based on real user experiences. It also creates an opportunity for users to discover tools that feel aligned with the broader philosophy behind : technology designed to support life, not dominate it.

What This Is, and What It Isn’t

isn’t an app store, and it’s not an official list of . This is a community-driven space built around shared experiences and collective knowledge.

The apps discussed there are reviewed & rated by real users based on how they perform on . Experiences may vary depending on app versions, user preferences, and individual setups.

Most importantly, using additional apps remains entirely optional.

was designed to function as a minimalist device from the start. This new section simply gives those who choose to explore additional tools a better way to share knowledge, discover compatible apps, and learn from one another.

Built by the Community, for the Community

What makes this launch especially meaningful is that it grew directly from the community itself.

For a long time, users have been helping each other navigate the world of sideloaded apps through forum posts, recommendations, screenshots, and shared troubleshooting advice. This new section brings all of that collective experience together into one dedicated space.

In many ways, it reflects what the has always been about: thoughtful conversations, mutual support, and a shared desire to build a healthier relationship with technology.

Whether you prefer to keep your Kompakt completely minimalist or carefully customize it with a few intentional tools, to support your choice.

We’re excited to see how the community continues to shape this space together.

Explore the new section on the and share your experience with the apps that work best for you.