Don’t Miss Out Again: Pre-Order Mudita Kompakt on Indiegogo

Looking To Get Mudita Kompakt at a GREAT Price? Indiegogo Pre-Orders Now Open

After the incredible success of campaign (we reached our goal in 3.5 hrs), many of you reached out with one question: Will there be another opportunity to pre-order this minimalist phone at a great price?

We heard you loud and clear!

Mudita Kompakt Is Now on Indiegogo

If you missed out on Kickstarter, this is your second chance to secure , the minimalist phone designed for mindful living and reduced screen time.

Mudita Kompakt is now available for pre-orders on Indiegogo, giving even more people the opportunity to embrace digital minimalism.

And the best part? You can still get an amazing deal.

Mudita Kompakt Pre-Order: €319

Bundle Price: €297.50 per unit (in a 2-device bundle)

This is your opportunity to get at a pre-sale price before it hits retail.

Why Choose Mudita Kompakt?

As many of you know, we think of as more than just a phone. We see it as a tool to help you reclaim your time, focus, and overall well-being.

Here’s why it’s different:

Minimalist Interface : A phone that puts you in control, without the constant barrage of notifications.

Mudita OS K: A simple, intuitive, security-focused operating system supporting multiple languages, while giving you permission to sideload apps.

Offline+ Mode : Stay present and focused by switching to a completely offline experience when you need it.

Privacy-Focused Design : With no GPS tracking or intrusive apps, Mudita Kompakt respects your privacy like no other phone.

E Ink Display : A comfortable, eye-friendly screen that’s perfect for extended use.

Long Battery Life : Stay connected when you need to, without worrying about constant recharging.

Mini Audio Jack: Effortless audio experience through the 3.5mm headphone jack or Bluetooth for wireless convenience.

Imagine a phone that fits seamlessly into your life, one that lets you disconnect when you want to, without sacrificing essential functionality, privacy and security.

It’s perfect for anyone looking to break free from constant notifications and embrace a more balanced lifestyle.

Whether you want a phone to help reduce screen time, a secondary device for vacations, or a minimalist alternative for everyday use, fits easily into your mindful tech journey.

Mudita Kompakt is designed to help you focus on what truly matters; real-life moments, experiences, and meaningful connections. It’s about creating technology that’s always there when you need it and discreet when you don’t.

Act Fast & Pre-Order Now

With the enthusiastic response we’ve already seen, these Indiegogo deals won’t last forever.

Don’t miss this chance to join the movement for mindful technology.

👉

Share the Mission

Know someone who values simplicity, privacy, and mindfulness?

Share this announcement and help them join the movement.

If you’re as excited about Mudita Kompakt as we are, you can help spread the word through our Kickbooster Affiliate Program.

We have partnered with Kickbooster, a user-friendly platform, to provide you with a unique affiliate link. Through this link, any successful pledges generated will earn you a 10% commission. You can create your own link by clicking here:

By sharing your unique affiliate link, you can earn a 10% commission on every pledge made through your referrals. It’s a great way to support the campaign while introducing others to Mudita Kompakt!

Mudita Kompakt Kickbooster Link:

Kickbooster will accurately track the clicks and pledges generated through your link, ensuring a seamless referral process for all parties involved.

Once our campaign concludes and the project is successfully funded, you will receive the full funds directly through Kickbooster.

If you're interested, you can learn more about Kickbooster and their affiliate program here:

Together, we’re proving that less really is more.

More offline. More life.