News for Our N. American Backers: Kompakt is Shipping Next Week!

Hello? Yes, you read that correctly. The North American Version of Mudita Kompakt is shipping next week.

The moment we've all been eagerly working towards is just around the corner! Following the successful launch of our Global Optimized version, we’re incredibly excited to announce that the first shipments of the North America Optimized version will begin leaving our warehouse next week.

This is another significant step for the Mudita team, one that brings us closer to fulfilling our promise to you. We're absolutely thrilled that Kompakt will soon be in your hands!

Our team will be working diligently, carefully packing and dispatching units in daily waves. You will receive a tracking number via email as soon as your Kompakt is scanned by the courier.

Final Call for Address Updates:

We want to ensure your Kompakt reaches you smoothly. While many have confirmed details, we offer this final window for any last-minute, essential changes to your delivery address or contact information.

Please email support@mudita.com with any urgent updates by Sunday, May 18th, 2025, at 23:59 PT. After this deadline, the shipping manifest will be locked for processing.

U.S. Tariffs - Our Commitment:

We want to reiterate our position regarding shipments for our U.S. customers, mindful that the legal landscape for U.S. tariffs and customs procedures is continually evolving. Our commitment to you is as follows:

For all Kickstarter backers and pre-order customers who completed their purchase before April 25, 2025 5:00am Eastern Time ET: You will receive your without any additional customs duties or tariff charges being passed on by us. It is our clear intention to honor this commitment and absorb these costs. However, this is contingent on the U.S. tariffs applicable at the time of shipment not increasing to a level that makes this economically unfeasible for us. If such an unforeseen and significant increase were to make our duty-free import promise unfeasible, we would inform you transparently and offer a clear solution - for example, providing a full refund if you choose not to proceed.

For pre-order customers who completed their purchase after April 25, 2025 5:00am Eastern Time ET:

As part of the order process, you acknowledged and agreed via a checkbox on our store that you, the buyer, would be responsible for covering any applicable U.S. customs duties and tariffs. The courier company will send you a payment link for these charges, and the package will be delivered after the payment is received. Future Retail Sales: Conditions for future retail sales of the Mudita Kompakt to U.S. customers may be adjusted to reflect any new, established regulations and the prevailing tariff situation at that time.

We value transparent communication and appreciate your understanding as we navigate these external complexities.

A Heartfelt Thank You!

To our incredible North America Optimized backers: we truly couldn’t have reached this critical stage without your unwavering support, your patience, and your invaluable feedback. You embraced the idea of the Mudita Kompakt, and your enthusiasm has fueled us through every step of development and production for this version.

Delivering these Kompakts marks the beginning of a new chapter, and we are immensely grateful to have you as part of the Mudita story.

We can’t wait to hear about your first impressions as your devices arrive! And as you begin to explore Kompakt, we’d love to see how it fits into your life. Join our to share your experiences, show us what Kompakt looks like in your hands and daily routines, and tell us how it’s helping you find focus and well-being. Your stories inspire us all.

Thank you for being an essential part of this journey!

Warmly,

The Mudita Team