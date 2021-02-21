Holistic spaces are all about creating space which resonates not only with you and your spirit, but also the planet and the universe as a whole.

As most of us are spending more time than ever at home, it’s important than ever to make our homes as healthy as possible. Our home can have a significant impact on our overall well-being, therefore it’s vital that our homes support us both physically and emotionally.

Stress & Clutter

Did you know that clutter can have a significant impact on your physical and mental well-being?

Disorganized closets, unfolded laundry, and stacks of books everywhere may seem meaningless. However, disorganization and clutter can actually have a compounding effect on our brains. You see, our brains actually LIKE organization. When our brain constantly deals with disorganization, this can overburden our gray matter and make it harder for us to focus. Just being visually aware of clutter distracts our brain to the point where working memory is potentially reduced.

A 2009 study suggested that mothers whose home environment was cluttered, had increased levels of cortisol, better known as the stress hormone, because of its role in the body's stress response. A 2020 study confirmed that living in a perpetually cluttered home can lead to our bodies experiencing a continuous low-grade fight or flight response, compromising our ability to function normally.

Additionally, a 2011 study conducted by neuroscience researchers at Princeton University found that a cluttered home environment impedes your ability to focus and process information.

To put it simply, clutter can make us feel stressed, anxious, unable to focus and depressed.

Can Minimalism Help?

Minimalism is a huge concept. On the surface, just like with everything connected with simplicity and minimalism, it’s all about focus and peace of mind. Letting go of the unnecessary, frees up our mind to focus on what is truly important. The minimalist style always appears fresh, peaceful, and full of natural energy. Typically, it involves neutral colors, clean spaces, and minimal distractions.

One surprising side-effect of getting rid of clutter and changing your focus away from “stuff” is a significant reduction in anxiety. According to a 2016 article in Psychology Today , decluttering your physical environment helps create a calmer and more focused atmosphere.

As you declutter and remove unnecessary items from your living environment, you will begin to find that you have more time, more energy, more freedom, and even more money. You’ll notice that you’re experiencing less stress, less anxiety, and even more opportunity to pursue your passions.

When you experience the clutter-free, minimalist interior, it might feel like a breath of fresh air and it may induce a calm, Zen-like feeling, comparable to meditation.

Purposefulness & Intentionality

Albert Einstein once wrote, “Out of clutter, find simplicity.” Since we are officially spending far more time than ever before in our dwellings, now might be the perfect time to tidy up and tame the mess that’s not only cluttering your home, but also contributing to our overall stress and anxiety.

Balancing all of life’s demands can be stressful and time-consuming all on its own. The clutter in your home should not further contribute to your stress. With work or school deadlines, family responsibilities and extracurricular activities, life can be a bit overwhelming enough, all on its own.

It’s about introducing mindfulness into our living environment and looking at all the details around us. It’s about making a conscious choice as to what matters, what needs to stay and what can be removed. The less possessions we have to think about and manage, the more time we will have for everything else.

Although it may be difficult to part with some of our possessions, deep down, we know that they don’t equal joy. And we know our life is far too valuable to waste being bogged down with “stuff.” When we are fully present, unburdened by excess, we can finally see the beauty and magic in our spaces.

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to declutter and live in the moment, not the mess.