Introducing 8 Days of Mindful Gifting
The end of the year usually arrives with a familiar mix of noise, chaos & stress. Countdowns, flash sales, last-minute shopping, and a long list of “must have” things that rarely make life calmer or more meaningful.
At Mudita, we wanted to do something different.
Instead of another rush of generic discounts, we are inviting you to slow down and enjoy a gentler rhythm of giving with 8 Days of Mindful Gifting.
From today December 5th to December 12th, we will reveal one new promotion every day at 12:00 noon Warsaw time (CET) on a dedicated page on our website.
Each offer is designed to support a more intentional way of living, whether that means better sleep, more presence, or a healthier relationship with technology.
We are keeping the details of each promotion a surprise until the moment it goes live. The joy is in checking in, pausing for a moment, and choosing gifts with real intention.
Why “Mindful Gifting”?
Gift giving can be beautiful. It can also become overwhelming very quickly.
We chose the phrase “Mindful Gifting” because we want this season to feel more like a chance to support well-being and less like another obligation.
So, instead of focusing only on what is on sale, we want to focus on how people actually live.
Mindful gifting means asking questions such as:
Will this help someone feel calmer, more rested, or more present?
Does it support healthier habits rather than add more distraction?
Is this something that will be appreciated long after the season ends?
Our community cares about healthier sleep, quieter technology, and products that are designed with intention. These eight days are our way of honoring that.
How 8 Days of Mindful Gifting Works
Here is how the campaign will unfold.
Dates: December 5th to December 12th
Time: Every day at 12:00 noon Warsaw time (CET)
Where: A dedicated campaign page on the Mudita website
What: A new, limited-time promotion revealed daily
Each day, a fresh offer will appear on the landing page at noon.
Once revealed, that day’s promotion will be available for 24hrs, after which it will give way to the next one.
We will not reveal the full list of offers in advance.
Instead, we invite you to visit the page each day and discover what is new.
You can find the dedicated 8 Days of Mindful Gifting page here: https://mudita.com/mindful-gifting/
How to Make the Most of the 8 Days
To get the most out of this campaign, consider turning it into a small daily ritual.
Bookmark the landing page and check it around noon Warsaw time each day.
Think of specific people in your life who might benefit from more calm, better sleep, or a softer relationship with technology.
Include yourself as well. Mindful gifting is not only about others. Choosing something that supports your own well-being can be just as meaningful.
You can also follow our channels and join the conversation on the Mudita Forum, where we will share reminders and reflections with our Community.
Each reminder is an invitation to pause for a moment and choose more consciously.
An Invitation to Slow Down
This season, perhaps try something different than just rushing and reacting.
Maybe this season can be an opportunity to realign with what truly matters. At Mudita, we believe that technology should support that shift rather than fight against it.
8 Days of Mindful Gifting is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our community & creating a space for more intentional choices.
One day at a time. One thoughtful offer at a time.
We invite you to join us between December 5th and 12th, visit the landing page each day at 12:00 noon Warsaw time (CET), and discover what we have prepared.
Stay tuned, stay curious, and most of all, stay mindful.
