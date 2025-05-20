It’s official! Kompakt is now shipping to North American Backers
Today marks a major milestone in the Mudita Kompakt journey: the first North America Optimized Mudita Kompakts have officially left our warehouse!
To everyone in the U.S. and Canada who believed in our vision of simpler, more intentional technology-this moment is for you.
After months of careful development, fine-tuning, and all the hard work that goes in making an award-winning minimalist phone, we’re thrilled to begin shipping the North American version of Kompakt to our earliest supporters. Our team is now hard at work carefully packing and dispatching daily batches.
What to Expect Next
Shipping Confirmation & Tracking As soon as your device is packed and picked up by the courier, should receive an email with your tracking number and carrier details. This will allow you to follow your Kompakt’s journey, right up to your doorstep. As always, we're shipping chronologically:
First shipments will go out to our Kickstarter Backers
Followed by shipments to our Indiegogo Backers
The next shipments will go to our pre-order customers
Final Reminder: Address Updates Closed The deadline to update your shipping address or contact information has now passed. If you submitted a change before the cutoff, our support team has ensured it’s reflected in the shipping manifest.
Information on U.S. Tariffs:
Like we communicated earlier, our position regarding shipments for our U.S. customers, mindful that the legal landscape for U.S. tariffs and customs procedures is continually evolving. Our commitment to you is as follows:
For all Kickstarter backers and pre-order customers who completed their purchase before April 25, 2025 5:00am Eastern Time ET: You will receive your Mudita Kompakt without any additional customs duties or tariff charges being passed on by us. It is our clear intention to honor this commitment and absorb these costs. However, this is contingent on the U.S. tariffs applicable at the time of shipment not increasing to a level that makes this economically unfeasible for us. If such an unforeseen and significant increase were to make our duty-free import promise unfeasible, we would inform you transparently and offer a clear solution - for example, providing a full refund if you choose not to proceed.
For pre-order customers who completed their purchase after April 25, 2025 5:00am Eastern Time ET:
As part of the order process, you acknowledged and agreed via a checkbox on our store that you, the buyer, would be responsible for covering any applicable U.S. customs duties and tariffs. The courier company will send you a payment link for these charges, and the package will be delivered after the payment is received. Future Retail Sales: Conditions for future retail sales of the Mudita Kompakt to U.S. customers may be adjusted to reflect any new, established regulations and the prevailing tariff situation at that time.
We value transparent communication and appreciate your understanding as we navigate these external complexities.
Thank You! Thank You! Thank You!
Shipping the first North American Kompakts isn’t just a logistical milestone, we are looking at it as a long-awaited celebration of the shared values we’ve built this phone around: mindfulness, simplicity, and a healthier relationship with technology.
Your belief in this mission has brought us here. We’re beyond excited for you to experience Kompakt in your own hands, on your own terms.
As your Kompakts arrive, we’d love to hear from you!
Share your unboxing moments and first impressions on the Mudita Forum or (if you’re bold enough) tag us on social media.
HOWEVER, If you still have not ordered your Mudita Kompakt- the pre-order price will end on May 27th 2025 at 23:59 Pacific Time. After that date Mudita Kompakt will be available at the regular retail price. So, don’t wait too long to make your decision.
Let’s celebrate this next chapter together.
More Offline, More Life.
Mudita Kompakt is designed to help you focus on what truly matters; real-life moments, experiences, and meaningful connections. It’s about creating technology that’s always there when you need it and discreet when you don’t.
