Last Chance to Get Mudita Kompakt at Pre-Order Pricing

Since announcing the start of shipments last week, we have been steadily fulfilling orders, and we are now close to completing the fulfillment of all pre-orders for the Global Optimized Version. We expect that all remaining pre-orders will be shipped by the end of April.

With this transition, will soon be fully in stock and available for immediate shipping. That means no pre-order waiting.

Until April 30th, 2025 (Pacific Time), you can still secure the Global Version at the pre-order price of €349.00 ($369.00).

After this date, once all pre-orders have been fulfilled and Mudita Kompakt is available to ship on-demand, the standard retail price of €439.00 will apply.

If you have been considering adding to your daily life, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the final days of pre-order pricing.

Important Details:

The pre-order deadline applies specifically to the Global Optimized Version of Mudita Kompakt.

After April 30th, 2025 (PT), the Global Version will transition from pre-order to regular sales at the full retail price.

The North American Optimized Version remains in pre-order status , as its shipping is scheduled for May 2025 .

Pre-order pricing for the North American Version will continue until it ships.

Before you know it, both the Global and North American Versions of Mudita Kompakt will be in stock and available for immediate shipping.

Curious What Others Are Saying?

If you would like to see what people who have already received their Mudita Kompakt are saying about the device, head over to our . You’ll find real experiences, feedback, and photos shared by our amazing community members.

There are also some early YouTube reviews starting to appear if you would like to see video impressions of the device in action.

In this video, a digital minimalist, reviews Mudita Kompakt.

In this video, Jose Briones dives into the exciting world of the Mudita Kompact, a standout device of 2025, hailed as the year of the dumb phone.

Another great video by another YouTuber, Andrew Folts, explaining why he switched to Mudita Kompakt.

the are the five reasons why i decided to use the mudita kompakt longterm, instead of the light phone 3, after four years with the light phone 2.

We sincerely thank everyone who has supported Mudita Kompakt through its development and launch journey. Your enthusiasm and trust have made this project a reality, and we are excited to deliver Mudita Kompakt to your hands very soon.

If you have any questions about your order or the upcoming transition, feel free to reach out to our team or visit our FAQ section.

Thank you for being a part of our community and for believing in mindful technology.