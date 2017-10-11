If you’re not fond of winter, we're sure it’s summer that comes to your mind when thinking about dream holidays. Heat waves, light clothes, fresh vegetables, juicy fruits and long, sunny days, these are the things which make most of us happy, aren’t they?

If so, maybe it’s high time you planned a summer trip? We’ve prepared a list of 5 wild and peaceful places in Europe which are perfect for quiet and relaxing holidays.

1. Schwarzwald (The Black Forest), Germany

Schwarzwald is the largest and most stunning forest in Germany that stretches across a separate mountain massif. Once it was covered by dense beech, fir and spruce forests, hence the name. It reportedly served as a refuge for robbers and witches! That’s probably why it is commonly associated with fairytales.

Today, the Black Forest is said to be the most alluring and romantic mountain region in Germany. Most buildings located there are spas and resorts. The Schwarzwald abounds in picturesque walking trails, which are great for hiking and cycling.

2. Coast Path, Wales

Wales is a mountainous country, with mild winters and cool summers, which seems ideal for hiking. What could be more beautiful than a long walk along a breathtaking cliff coastline full of small towns and castles?

The Wales Coast Path offers 1377 km of walking trails with full access to the coast. The path starts at Chepstow in the north and ends at Queensferry in the south. When in Wales, don’t forget to visit the smallest city in the UK, St. Davids. It is a charming town with less than 2,000 inhabitants and only several streets.

3. Fjords of Rogaland, Norway

The Rogaland region, situated on the south-west coast from port of Stavanger, is famous for the most incredible fjord and mountain landscapes in Norway. Owing to high average temperatures, it’s a place where you can find green fields for most of the year. Rogaland fjords include Lysefjorden, Saudafjorden and Suldalsvatn.

Go through the wet heaths and stand on the Preikestolen (Preacher’s Pulpit or Pulpit Rock), a steep stone cliff which rises about 600m above the waters of Lysefjorden. You won’t regret it, the view is breathtaking.

4. Camargue, France

Camargue is a region in the south of France, surrounded by the two arms of the Rhône River and the Mediterranean Sea, which makes it one of the largest river deltas in Europe. One-third of the area is covered by lakes and the sea coast consists of sandy dunes. If you love wild scenery, limitless sandy beaches and birds, visit the Camargue. It’s probably the most unique and pristine region in southern France. Huge salt heaps form moon-like scenery, hundreds of pink flamingos and semi-wild horses are among the views on offer here.

5. Masurian Lakes, Poland

Last but not least, a place in Poland. The Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship is a gorgeous region located in the north-eastern part of Poland where you can find more than 2,000 lakes. The Green Lungs of Poland (another informal name of that region) are associated not only with lakes but also forests, beautiful landscapes, unique architecture and kind locals.

Our recent discovery is Camp Spa — a deluxe forest spa. Imagine that you’re walking through a flowery meadow in a bathrobe, you pass a door in the middle of the field and suddenly you find yourself in a forest paradise, chilling out in a hot tub lazily drinking cider. After that you indulge in a relaxing massage and emerge smelling of lavender. It sounds like heaven on earth, doesn’t it?

Don’t hesitate, start planning!

It’s five months until summer, so stop wondering, start planning! Whilst enjoying your dream holidays, remember to turn on airplane mode as often as possible!

Let us know if any of the recommendations proved to be helpful!

If you’re interested in sharing your experiences with us or writing a guest post for us, send us an email via hello@mudita.com! Please feel free to get in touch via social media (send us some photos or videos too), you can find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, let’s connect!

To learn more about Mudita, take a look at our website and our other posts. If you enjoyed reading this article, please share and recommend it!