Meet InkApps: More Choice for Your Mudita Kompakt

At Mudita, we’ve always maintained that mindful tech use is personal choice. The tools that help one person simplify their day may be different from those someone else needs. A useful app can earn its place on your phone by helping you do something that matters, then letting you get on with your life.

That belief has been part of Mudita Kompakt from the beginning. We designed it to support a more intentional relationship with technology, with a paper-like E Ink® display, a minimalist interface, and Offline+ mode. We also wanted you to have a say in what belongs on your device.

Coming next month, in November 2026, with , InkApps takes that idea a step further. It brings a curated collection of additional apps to Mudita Kompakt, along with clearer information to help you choose the tools that fit your life.

A dedicated place to discover useful apps

InkApps gives you a straightforward way to discover, install, uninstall, and manage additional apps on your Kompakt. The dedicated InkApps application is included with , so it will be there when you update your device.

The collection will begin with a small, thoughtfully chosen selection of free apps. Its focus is on usefulness, simplicity, and experiences that suit the way people use Mudita Kompakt, with particular attention to offline functionality and paper-like (E Ink® ) screens.

We want each addition to have a purpose. As the collection develops, the needs and feedback of our community will help shape what comes next.

An idea that grew with the community

Before InkApps had a name, the community was already helping shape its foundations.

has supported sideloading from the beginning, allowing users to install additional software themselves. Soon, community developers began creating apps, adapting tools, and sharing their work. People exchanged recommendations on the Mudita Forum and Reddit, explored GitHub projects, and helped one another find software that worked for them.

Mudita Mindful Design supported the development of interfaces suited to E Ink® and e-paper displays. The Community App Ranking on our Forum gave people a place to discover apps, share experiences, and report issues.

As that ecosystem grew, finding your way through it could mean following several conversations across different websites. Useful work could easily go unnoticed by someone who had never visited those community spaces.

InkApps gives this growing ecosystem a dedicated home on the device itself. It makes community contributions easier to discover and brings them closer to the people who can benefit from them.

To everyone who has spent time building, testing, discussing, and improving apps for Mudita Kompakt: thank you. Your involvement helped make this next step possible.

Understand an app before you install it

Choosing an app involves more than knowing its features. You may also want to know whether it needs an internet connection, which permissions it requests, or how it handles your data.

InkApps brings those details together so you can make a more informed decision before installing.

Each app’s information will cover:

Offline functionality: whether it works fully offline, partly offline, or requires connectivity.

Attention-related features: whether it includes mechanisms such as infinite scroll, autoplay, algorithmic feeds, streaks, or gamification.

Data use and privacy: how and why it uses data, where that data is processed or stored, and whether it is shared with third parties.

Permissions: what access the app requires.

You will also be able to filter and sort apps using these criteria, helping you find options that match your priorities.

InkApps helps you understand both what an app does and how it behaves.

More clarity about your everyday choices

If you often use Offline+, knowing an app’s connectivity requirements can help you decide whether it belongs on your phone. Some tools work entirely offline, while others need a connection for certain features or whenever you use them. InkApps makes those differences visible before installation.

The same principle applies to compatibility. Because M does not include Google Mobile Services, and an app’s dependence on them can affect how it works, at launch, InkApps will not contain any apps dependent on GMS. Privacy also deserves the same clarity. People have different expectations about permissions, data processing, and third-party sharing. Bringing that information together makes it easier to choose according to your own boundaries. There’s also the question of attention. A feature such as autoplay, a streak, or an algorithmic feed can influence how you use an app. InkApps will disclose those mechanisms upfront, so you can consider whether the experience fits the relationship you want with your phone.

The presence of these functions doesn’t automatically exclude an app from the InkApps collection. However, the added transparency gives you the context to make your own decision.

Thoughtful curation, with room for different needs

The InkApps collection emphasizes simple, useful apps, offline-friendly experiences, and interfaces that work well on E Ink. Apps designed especially for paper-like displays can be highlighted, making those experiences easier to find.

There is also room for useful tools whose interfaces were not originally designed for E Ink® . Different people need different things from their , and our curation takes that into account

Every submission is reviewed before it goes live, and all apps in the collection must be suitable for a general audience. At launch, we are working with a selected group of developers from our community, with broader developer submissions planned for a future phase.

Sideloading will keep working exactly as before. InkApps adds another way to discover and manage apps, all while preserving your ability to install software from outside the collection.

Minimalist on your terms

InkApps builds on the idea behind that technology should support the life you want to lead, with you deciding which tools deserve a place in it.

For some people, that may mean adding one app that solves an everyday problem. Others may find that the tools they already have are enough. Both choices belong to you. And that’s what being minimalist on YOUR terms is all about.

InkApps arrives with MuditaOS K 2.0 this November. When the update reaches your Mudita Kompakt, explore the collection, take a look at how each app works, and choose what fits.

What would make an app worth a place on your ? Let us know in the comments.