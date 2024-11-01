Mudita Dhamma Automatic

The Dhamma Wheel

The Dhamma Wheel’s eight spokes represent the Noble Eightfold Path in Buddhist tradition. It turns in place of a seconds hand, designed as a quiet reminder that every passing second can be an opportunity to put the path into practice.

That might mean listening with the intention to understand, or choosing words that are truthful and considerate. It can also mean paying attention to the habits behind our actions, and making a patient effort to act with greater care.