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Mudita Dhamma Automatic is a Swiss Made automatic watch created for the 13th Global Conference on Buddhism. A rotating Dhamma Wheel marks the seconds in place of a conventional seconds hand, connecting the watch to the tradition behind the gathering.
Swiss Made · Limited edition of 108
With every glance at the time, Dhamma Automatic offers a simple reminder to be kind.
Designed in Poland, manufactured in Switzerland.
The automatic movement offers a typical power reserve of up to 56 hours.
The edition consists of 108 individually numbered pieces.
The rotating Dhamma Wheel marks the passing seconds.
Sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating supports legibility.
The light, hypoallergenic titanium case is 8.35 mm thick.
Water resistance to 5 ATM protects against rain and an accidental shower.
The 20 mm vegan strap has a quick-release system for changes without tools.
Dhamma Automatic commemorates the gathering in Kraków in November 2026.
Browse answers to the most frequently asked questions about Mudita Dhamma Automatic.
Mudita Dhamma Automatic is an automatic watch: a type of mechanical watch that winds itself automatically, powered by the natural motion of your wrist.
As you move, a weighted rotor inside the watch spins, transferring kinetic energy to the mainspring. This spring stores the energy and releases it slowly to power the watch, completely eliminating the need for a battery. It's a marvel of micro-engineering that keeps time through your daily activities.
No, it does not. Automatic watches are powered by the mechanical energy generated from the wrist’s movement when they’re worn.
This is one of their most significant and appealing advantages, offering a sustainable and traditional approach to timekeeping without reliance on electronic components.
To correctly set the time for the first time, please pull the crown out to the proper position. Having done that, set the time by moving the hands clockwise, then push the crown all the way back in.
Yes, you can: Dhamma Automatic’s strap features a quick-release system, making it very easy to change on your own, without any additional tools. You will need to use a 20 mm wide strap.
Its eight spokes evoke the Noble Eightfold Path: right view, intention, speech, action, livelihood, effort, mindfulness, and concentration. Combined, these practices help the practitioner attain equanimity and, ultimately, peace. On the watch, the wheel also turns to indicate the flow of seconds.