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    Mudita Dhamma Automatic

    Time for kindness


    Mudita Dhamma Automatic is a Swiss Made automatic watch created for the 13th Global Conference on Buddhism. A rotating Dhamma Wheel marks the seconds in place of a conventional seconds hand, connecting the watch to the tradition behind the gathering.


    Swiss Made · Limited edition of 108


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    Mudita Dhamma Automatic on a wrist resting on a railing by the sea

    Choose kindness. Every day.

    With every glance at the time, Dhamma Automatic offers a simple reminder to be kind.

    Selected features

    Swiss Made icon

    Swiss Made

    Designed in Poland, manufactured in Switzerland.

    Sellita SW300-1 Elaboré movement icon

    Sellita SW300-1 Elaboré

    The automatic movement offers a typical power reserve of up to 56 hours.

    Limited to 108 icon

    Limited to 108

    The edition consists of 108 individually numbered pieces.

    Dhamma Wheel icon

    Dhamma Wheel

    The rotating Dhamma Wheel marks the passing seconds.

    Exceptional clarity icon

    Exceptional clarity

    Sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating supports legibility.

    Slim titanium case icon

    Slim titanium case

    The light, hypoallergenic titanium case is 8.35 mm thick.

    5 ATM water resistance icon

    5 ATM

    Water resistance to 5 ATM protects against rain and an accidental shower.

    Vegan quick-release strap icon

    Vegan quick-release strap

    The 20 mm vegan strap has a quick-release system for changes without tools.

    13th Global Conference on Buddhism icon

    13th Global Conference on Buddhism

    Dhamma Automatic commemorates the gathering in Kraków in November 2026.

    More than a commemoration

    As a partner of the 13th Global Conference on Buddhism in Kraków in November 2026, Mudita created Dhamma Automatic to mark the occasion. The watch carries a reminder of the gathering’s message of kindness into everyday life.

    A man writing in a notebook with a fountain pen, wearing Mudita Dhamma Automatic

    The Dhamma Wheel

    The Dhamma Wheel’s eight spokes represent the Noble Eightfold Path in Buddhist tradition. It turns in place of a seconds hand, designed as a quiet reminder that every passing second can be an opportunity to put the path into practice.

    That might mean listening with the intention to understand, or choosing words that are truthful and considerate. It can also mean paying attention to the habits behind our actions, and making a patient effort to act with greater care.

    Close-up of the Mudita Dhamma Automatic dial with the Dhamma Wheel marking the seconds

    Only 108 pieces

    The edition is limited to 108 pieces, a number with significance in Buddhist traditions. Each watch has its own number and the words “Buddha Dhamma Sangha” engraved on the caseback, giving every piece a distinct place in the edition.

    Caseback of Mudita Dhamma Automatic engraved with Buddha Dhamma Sangha and the edition number

    Swiss Made automatic watch

    Dhamma Automatic is a Swiss Made automatic watch powered by the Sellita SW300-1 Elaboré movement. Wound by the motion of your wrist, it runs without a battery and typically offers up to 56 hours of power reserve.

    A watchmaker in black gloves assembling the Mudita Dhamma Automatic movement

    Light on your wrist

    The light, hypoallergenic titanium case is designed for comfortable everyday wear. At 8.35 mm thick, it slips easily under a cuff and sits discreetly on your wrist, whether you’re at work or spending the day outdoors.

    A raised hand wearing the light Mudita Dhamma Automatic with a brown strap

    Built to last

    Titanium gives the case strength for everyday wear. Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating supports legibility. Water resistance to 5 ATM offers protection against rain and perspiration, as well as an accidental shower.

    Mudita Dhamma Automatic resting on brown leather next to a black wallet

    Changeable vegan strap

    The vegan strap uses a quick-release system, so you can change it without tools whenever you want a different look. A 20 mm width makes it easy to pair Dhamma Automatic with a compatible strap of your choice.

    Brown vegan strap with a steel buckle and quick-release system

    Carry kindness with you

    Designed in Poland, made in Switzerland and limited to 108 pieces, Dhamma Automatic brings a reminder of kindness to your wrist.

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    A man holding a black folder, wearing Mudita Dhamma Automatic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Browse answers to the most frequently asked questions about Mudita Dhamma Automatic.

  • What is an automatic watch and how does it work?

    Mudita Dhamma Automatic is an automatic watch: a type of mechanical watch that winds itself automatically, powered by the natural motion of your wrist.

    As you move, a weighted rotor inside the watch spins, transferring kinetic energy to the mainspring. This spring stores the energy and releases it slowly to power the watch, completely eliminating the need for a battery. It's a marvel of micro-engineering that keeps time through your daily activities.

  • Does Mudita Dhamma Automatic need a battery?

    No, it does not. Automatic watches are powered by the mechanical energy generated from the wrist’s movement when they’re worn.

    This is one of their most significant and appealing advantages, offering a sustainable and traditional approach to timekeeping without reliance on electronic components.

  • How do I set the time for the first time on my Dhamma Automatic?

    To correctly set the time for the first time, please pull the crown out to the proper position. Having done that, set the time by moving the hands clockwise, then push the crown all the way back in.

  • Can I change my Dhamma Automatic’s strap myself? What is the strap’s width?

    Yes, you can: Dhamma Automatic’s strap features a quick-release system, making it very easy to change on your own, without any additional tools. You will need to use a 20 mm wide strap.

  • What does the Dhamma Wheel represent?

    Its eight spokes evoke the Noble Eightfold Path: right view, intention, speech, action, livelihood, effort, mindfulness, and concentration. Combined, these practices help the practitioner attain equanimity and, ultimately, peace. On the watch, the wheel also turns to indicate the flow of seconds.