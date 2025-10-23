Mudita Kompakt is Platinum Tier Calm Tech Certified™

What Is Calm Tech Certification?

Technology should serve your attention, not compete for it. With , we’ve proven that it’s possible.

We’re proud to share that our minimalist E Ink® phone, , has been awarded Platinum Tier Calm Tech Certification™, the highest recognition from the Calm Tech Institute, founded by researcher and author Amber Case.

The Calm Tech Certified™ program recognizes products that honor human attention and support a calmer way of living. It measures how technology interacts with people, not through constant engagement, but rather by quietly fitting into daily life.

For Mudita, this certification is more than just a certification or another achievement, but rather a reflection of our design philosophy. Every element of , from its E Ink display to its Offline+ Mode, was created to help you stay present, focused, and free from digital noise.

To receive certification, was assessed across six key categories: Attention, Periphery, Durability, Light, Sound, and Materials.

Each category reflects the Institute’s eight core principles of calm technology, emphasizing design that blends naturally into life rather than disrupts it.

At Mudita, this philosophy has guided every design decision from the start. We’re proud to share that the Platinum Tier Calm Tech Certification™ is the Institute’s highest recognition.

Let’s take a closer look at how earned its place among the world’s most mindful technologies.

Attention

How does the product work with (or against) human attention?

was designed to minimize unnecessary distractions and reclaim human attention. Its genuine E Ink® display offers an intentionally calm visual experience, eliminating the overstimulation common in modern screens.

Instead of relying on flashing notifications, uses gentle cues and clear, minimal typography to inform users only when necessary. The Offline+ Mode provides a mindful way to disconnect completely, ensuring the device supports focus, presence, and peace of mind rather than competing for constant attention.

Technology should require the smallest possible amount of attention. – Calm Tech Principle #1

Periphery

How does the product engage other senses through peripheral attention?

Calm technology works best when it supports awareness without demanding it. Mudita Kompakt achieves this through subtle interface design and gentle sound cues. Incoming messages and calls are announced through soft tones rather than sharp alerts. The minimalist E Ink® home screen and neutral color palette allow users to sense updates without being drawn into unnecessary visual clutter.

Even its lock screen clock design allows users to be more present with its simple & truly minimalist design, no swiping, no notifications pulling them into something else.

Durability

How does the product break down? Does it offer support to customers in some way?

Durability should be about more than just physical build, it should be about long-term independence from servers and subscriptions. t offers a 2-year product warranty, Additionally, the device comes with a 3-year commitment for software and security updates, ensuring ongoing reliability, as well as the availability of spare parts for sale on the Mudita website.

Furthermore, Mudita Kompakt was designed to function fully offline. Core features such as calling, messaging, calendar, notes, music player, and offline maps do not rely on cloud services. The phone runs on MuditaOS K, a custom open system built to remain operational without external dependencies, subscription, or connection to outside tech services.

This ensures that even when you’re off-grid, the device can still function. That long-term autonomy was one of the reasons Mudita Kompakt earned top marks in this category.

Light

Does the product use warm lighting or harsh, blue lights?

Unlike typical smartphones, Mudita Kompakt emits no blue light from its E Ink display when the back light is turned off.

This technology is naturally reflective and paper-like, meaning it doesn’t radiate light toward the eyes. Reading on Mudita Kompakt feels comfortable both indoors and outdoors, day or night.

The display doesn’t disrupt circadian rhythms, making it ideal for mindful evening use.

Additionally, when used in low light conditions, the gentle front light illumination is designed with neutral tones, soft on the eyes, yet clear enough to read essential information.

Sound

How does the product sound? For products with moving parts, what actions have been taken to prevent excess noise?

Sound design at Mudita is approached as an element of well-being. Mudita Kompakt’s tones were crafted in collaboration with sound experts to create natural, organic auditory feedback, far from the jarring, synthetic sounds common in smartphones.

From incoming calls to keypress feedback, every tone is intentional and understated. The physical design also minimizes unnecessary vibration or mechanical noise, reflecting Mudita’s broader design ethos: function should be felt, not forced.

Materials

What kinds of materials are used?

Sustainability and sensory comfort go hand in hand. Mudita Kompakt’s housing features carefully selected materials that are durable, yet pleasant to the touch. The matte finish minimizes glare and fingerprints, enhancing both comfort and longevity.

This attention to tactile quality reflects Mudita’s broader commitment to simplicity, mindfulness, and long-lasting design.

A New Standard for Mindful Technology

By achieving Platinum Tier Calm Tech Certification™, Mudita Kompakt joins a select group of products recognized for creating technology that supports human well-being instead of competing for attention.

At Mudita, this validation reaffirms what we’ve always believed: Technology should enhance life, not overwhelm it. It should create space for clarity, calm, and meaningful connection.

