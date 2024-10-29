Mudita Kompakt Launches Today: Here’s Why You Should Back It

Today marks the official launch of Mudita Kompakt on Kickstarter!

It’s an exciting step forward for mindful technology.

If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by your smartphone, or wished you could reclaim your time and reduce digital clutter, could be the solution you’ve been waiting for.

Mudita Kompakt is designed to help you focus on what truly matters; real-life moments, experiences, and meaningful connections. It’s about creating technology that’s always there when you need it and discreet when you don’t.

Mindful Technology, Intentional Living

is a minimalist phone designed for people who want to cultivate a healthier relationship with technology and focus on meaningful, real-world experiences.

These days, we’re constantly connected to the internet, seemingly always staring at screens (whether at work, on our smartphones or even when we’re trying to relax at home). The pressure to always stay online can be exhausting. challenges that norm with a device that lets you focus on what matters most, without unnecessary distractions.

Built on Mudita’s philosophy of simplicity and mindfulness, is designed to help you lead a more balanced life.

By offering essential features without the overwhelming complexities of modern smartphones, it frees you from digital noise while safeguarding your privacy.

Mudita Kompakt: More Offline. More Life.

Five Reasons to Back Mudita Kompakt

Prioritize Your Privacy: ’s custom OS, Mudita OS K, is built on privacy by design, free from tracking and data monetization, ensuring that your data stays yours. Reduce Screen Time & Digital Noise: With a minimalist app selection and distraction-free design, helps you reclaim your time for meaningful real-world experiences. Offline+ Mode for Complete Disconnection: The unique Offline+ Mode physically disconnects key components like the GSM modem and microphones, allowing you to truly unplug and protect your privacy. Eye-Friendly E-Ink Display: The paper-like E-Ink screen provides comfortable reading without blue light exposure, promoting better eye health and offering a serene reading experience anywhere. Convenience Meets Simplicity: Features like dual active SIM, wireless charging, and an audio jack offer you the best of both worlds: modern convenience with simplicity, all designed to enhance your daily life.

Features That Set Mudita Kompakt Apart

Here’s why you should back :

Clean & Custom OS : Mudita Kompakt comes with a custom operating system, our very own, MuditaOS K that focuses on privacy by design. It keeps you free from tracking, data monetization, and the clutter of social media or games, ensuring a distraction-free digital experience. With a minimalist interface and only the most essential apps, Kompakt keeps things simple.

Offline+ Mode : This feature completely deactivates the GSM modem and microphones, ensuring your privacy when you need it most. Unlike traditional Airplane Mode, Offline+ gives you an enhanced offline experience, both from a hardware and software perspective, allowing you to fully disconnect when it matters.

E-Ink Display & E-Reader : Mudita Kompakt’s paper-like E-Ink screen provides unmatched comfort for your eyes, reduces blue light exposure, and is easily readable in direct sunlight. With the built-in E-reader app, you can take your library with you, offering a serene, distraction-free reading experience.

Dual Active SIM : Manage both personal and professional life seamlessly with dual active SIM support. Whether traveling or just wanting a way to keep work and life separate, this feature ensures ultimate convenience without needing two phones.

Wireless Charging & Audio Jack : With both wireless charging and a reliable 3.5mm audio jack, Mudita Kompakt makes daily use more convenient. Charge without hassle and enjoy audio experiences without worrying about pairing issues or battery life.

Privacy-First Features: From the fingerprint reader that ensures only you can unlock your device, to a dedicated control panel button for ease of use, is designed with your privacy and simplicity in mind. It gives you back control over your digital footprint and ensures your data stays on your device.

Who Should Back Mudita Kompakt?

is perfect for those who value simplicity and mindful living. If you’re someone who wants to:

Reduce Screen Time : Avoid the constant pull of notifications and reclaim hours of your day for more meaningful activities.

Prioritize Privacy : Enjoy a custom OS with privacy by design. This means no data tracking, no ads, no monetization of your usage.

Stay Focused : Cultivate a healthier relationship with technology by only using what you need, when you need it.

Travel with Ease: Benefit from dual active SIM, offline maps, and a long battery life, everything you need when you’re on the move.

Mudita Kompakt isn’t just a phone. At Mudita, we believe it’s a step towards a calmer, more intentional life.

It’s about enjoying the moment without being tethered to the demands of constant connectivity. Whether you’re looking to reduce screen addiction, embrace simplicity, or just want a phone that fits comfortably in your pocket while providing essential functionality, is here to help.

Join the Movement

launches today on Kickstarter, and we invite you to be a part of this mindful tech revolution. Back Mudita Kompakt now to embrace a life with more balance, focus, and simplicity.

Let’s take back our time, together!