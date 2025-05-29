North America version of Kompakt Now Available for Regular Sale
We’re thrilled to announce that the North American version of Mudita Kompakt is now officially available for regular purchase. This means no more pre-ordering, no more waiting.
After successfully shipping the North American version earlier this month, to our Kickstarter and Indiegogo backers, as well as fulfilling all pre-orders, the North American version of Mudita Kompakt is now in stock and ready to ship. This follows the successful rollout of the Global Optimized version, which started shipping, worldwide, last month, in April 2025.
On-Time. As Promised.
We’re proud to share that both versions of Mudita Kompakt were shipped on time, according to the originally communicated timeline, without delays. From the very beginning, our goal has been to deliver a phone that empowers digital well-being without compromising on quality or integrity. Staying true to our word was a top priority, and we’re grateful to our community for placing their trust in us.
Now Available at Regular Price:
Global Optimized Version: €439
North American Version: $439
Both versions are available now through our official online store, with shipping times as follows:
Within the EU: 1–3 business days
Outside the EU: up to 7 business days
Mindful Technology, Without the Wait
Whether you’re in Europe, North America, or anywhere else in the world, Mudita Kompakt is now ready to be part of your digital minimalism journey. No pre-orders, no waitlists, just simple, intentional technology, shipped directly to your door.
Get your own, award-winning, Mudita Kompakt, today!
What’s next?
Our full attention now turns to making Kompakt even better. The development team is dedicated to enhancing Kompakt, providing software updates at least quarterly until all crucial improvements are implemented. We collect and analyze feedback from the survey which users receive shortly after their devices, Mudita Forum, social media, and our Support team. Your insights shape Kompakt’s future. The Mudita Kompakt experience will only get better.
Thank you again to our amazing backers and early supporters for helping bring Mudita Kompakt to life.
We can’t wait to see how you use it to live more offline, and more fully.
Shop now and experience the difference: Get your own Mudita Kompakt
Mudita Kompakt is designed to help you focus on what truly matters; real-life moments, experiences, and meaningful connections. It’s about creating technology that’s always there when you need it and discreet when you don’t.
