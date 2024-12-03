Mudita Kompakt’s Kickstarter Journey to Success

All good things must come to an end, and campaign is no exception.

December 2nd, marked the official conclusion of an exhilarating journey that exceeded all of our expectations.

Thanks to the incredible support of 1,078 backers from 34 countries, raised a staggering €353,751, more than doubling our initial goal of €150,000.

This overwhelming response not only validated our vision, but more importantly, reinforced our belief that technology can genuinely support a more mindful, intentional way of living.

A Humble Beginning

When we launched , we were filled with equal parts excitement and nervous anticipation. We always believed that it was a great product. After all, we had spent the better part of the past two years working tirelessly to develop it.

But would our vision resonate with others? Would people embrace a phone designed not to dominate their lives, but to complement them?

We got our answer very quickly. When we hit our goal of €150,000 within 3.5 hours, we were absolutely floored. We had no idea how much support we would receive from people all over the world who shared our vision for a more mindful, intentional way of living.

As the weeks passed, our campaign gained even more momentum, with backers from around the globe rallying behind the idea of a minimalist phone that puts privacy, simplicity, and mindfulness at its core.

Doubling Down on Mindfulness (Pun intended)

The journey to €353,751 isn’t just about the numbers for us. It’s about a community, a journey, a movement, that stood up to loudly say: “We don’t want more from our devices. We want less.”

Mudita Kompakt’s unique features, like its E Ink display, Offline+ mode, and unparalleled focus on privacy, struck a chord with backers who shared our commitment to mindful tech use.

It was humbling to see our mission resonate so deeply and across such a diverse audience.

What’s Next?

They say that the real work begins when the campaign ends. Every pledge represents trust, trust that we’ll deliver a product that lives up to its promise.

Our team has been hard at work refining, testing, and preparing and we’re committed to shipping the device within the promised timeframe. We’re also committed to keeping our backers informed every step of the way, ensuring that your faith in us is met with a phone that redefines mindful technology.

Thank You, Backers

To the 1,078 backers who brought to life: THANK YOU! Your support has been nothing short of extraordinary.

You’ve shown us that there’s a growing desire for a shift in how we engage with technology, a shift toward balance, purpose, and mindfulness.

exists because of you.

Stay Connected

As we transition from campaign mode to production mode, we’ll continue to share updates, milestones, and behind-the-scenes glimpses.

Whether you’re a backer or someone who just discovered us, stay tuned.

This is just the beginning of Mudita Kompakt’s story.

Stay tuned for more exciting news!