Mudita Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Bell 2 & Harmony 2

Warsaw, Poland – Mudita, the technology company focused on enhancing physical and mental well-being, is excited to announce the launch of its new Kickstarter campaign for the Bell 2 and Harmony 2 alarm clocks. The campaign will start on May 15th, 2023 and run until June 14th, 2023.

The Bell 2 and Harmony 2 alarm clocks are the successors of the popular Bell and Harmony alarm clocks. Although the new versions maintain the same minimalist design and function, they now feature enhanced features which improve user experience.

Harmony 2

With a focus on precision and design, the new version now boasts improved clock accuracy, which is twice as accurate as its predecessor, ensuring that you're always on time. You will also have the option of adding your own custom sounds to the relaxation library. Adorned in a stunning Charcoal Black hue with a velvety matte finish, it's sure to turn heads and make a statement in any room.

Mudita Harmony 2

Bell 2

Meanwhile, Bell 2 takes legibility to the next level with its new dial featuring 12 numerals and indexes every minute - simply elegant. Available in a stylish Charcoal Black finish for the black color variant. With improved UX and clear icons, it’s simpler and more functional. The low battery warnings and battery checks are clearer, allowing users to always stay powered up. The updated melody and sound order ensures a more delightful and refreshing wake-up experience.

Mudita Bell 2

Elevate your mornings with Harmony 2 and Bell 2, designed to enhance your overall well-being and start your day off right.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our Kickstarter campaign for the Bell 2 and Harmony 2 alarm clocks,” said Michał Kiciński, founder of Mudita. “Our mission is to design and develop consumer electronics that prioritize physical and mental well-being, and these new alarm clocks are the perfect embodiment of that mission. We believe that they will help our users start their day off right and enhance their overall well-being.”

Mudita is excited to offer the chance to pre-order the Mudita Harmony 2 and Mudita Bell 2 alarm clocks on Kickstarter for the next 4 weeks. After the campaign concludes on June 14th, 2023, the clocks will be shipped directly to the backers. Mudita is passionate about helping people wake up to a better day with their innovative products.

About Mudita

Mudita is a dynamic, technology-oriented company based in Warsaw, Poland. The company's mission is to design and develop consumer electronics that prioritize physical and mental well-being, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for their users. At Mudita, an international team of research and development specialists, engineers, programmers, and marketing experts collaborate to create high-quality products that are innovative and sophisticated. Driven by a passion for creating products that balance technology with well-being, Mudita's team is committed to designing and delivering products that meet the highest standards of excellence.

